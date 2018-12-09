India vs Australia live cricket score, 1st Test Day 4 in Adelaide: Virat Kohli and Co eye huge lead
India vs Australia 1st Test in Adelaide Live Updates: Catch all the action of the fourth day of the first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval through our live blog.
04:40 hrs IST
Pitch report
04:30 hrs IST
Bumrah backs Ashwin in fourth innings
04:15 hrs IST
Yet another milestone for Kohli
04:00 hrs IST
India look to extend lead
03:45 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Day 3 Round Up: Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli thwarted Australia in a diligent partnership to push India to a position of strength and a 166-run lead at the close of day three of the first Test on Saturday. Brought together before tea with India vulnerable at 76 for two, the pair stood firm through the best part of a session before spinner Nathan Lyon snared Kohli for 34 to end their 71-run stand at Adelaide Oval. Pujara, who saved India with a sparkling 123 in the first innings, survived to stumps on 40 not out, with Ajinkya Rahane on one run. ((Full Scorecard)).
Follow India-Australia live updates below -
Here is how the pitch is looking like early on in the day. The rough marks will certainly aid the spinners and Lyon and Ashwin will have a big role to play for their respective teams.
The Adelaide pitch after three days #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/R6ehQA6N9Z— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2018
Bumrah backs Ashwin in fourth innings
“Ashwin will obviously play a more crucial role now because with the rough, we saw Nathan Lyon using the rough to his advantage. He is an experienced bowler and knows what he has to do. So he will probably work on it and he will play a crucial role for sure.”
Yet another milestone for Kohli
Virat Kohli was fuming to have his innings cut short but still managed to join an elite club of Indians who have notched 1,000 test runs in Australia. Sachin Tendulkar (1,809) leads the list ahead of VVS Laxman (1,236), Rahul Dravid (1,166), Virender Sehwag (1,031) and Kohli.
India look to extend lead
Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli thwarted Australia in a diligent partnership to push India to a position of strength and a 166-run lead at the close of day three. Australia will nonetheless be desperate for early wickets on day four to have hope of restricting India to a gettable total.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the fourth day of the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. India have taken a good lead in the second innings but with seven wickets left in their kitty, they will look to extend that today.