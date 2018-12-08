India vs Australia live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3 in Adelaide: Start of play delayed due to rain

Live updates:The rain seems to have stopped finally and the ground staff are making their way into the middle to make it ready for the match. Earlier, Australia were 191 for 7 at close of play in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against India on Friday. Travis Head and Mitchell Starc were batting on 61 and 8 respectively on the draw of stumps. Australia still trail by 59 runs with 3 first innings wickets in hand. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the India bowlers as he ended with figures of 3/50. ((Full Scorecard)).

Follow India-Australia live updates below -

05:40 hrs IST Finally, rain stops The rain seems to have stopped finally and the ground staff are making their way into the middle to make it ready for the match. The players are also warming up in the middle. The rain has stopped and the sun is breaking through. Hopefully we’ll have a start shortly #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PVIEU533OM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2018





05:30 hrs IST Rain update Latest visuals from the venue show that it is still raining in Adelaide. It seems to be one of those day where rain dampens the mood of fans and players alike. At the moment, no play can take place as rain is still coming down hard.





05:15 hrs IST Laxman feels Lyon will trouble India “This will almost convert into a subcontinent type of wicket, it will keep on deteriorating and it will become tough for strokeplay. Even today (Friday) we saw the ball was coming slow, so strokeplay will become tough especially when the bowlers are disciplined like they have shown over the two days. From India’s point of view, they have to bat really well tomorrow. And the bowlers have to get the three wickets tomorrow and stop them from crossing 250 and then once they get the chance to bat they have to post a big total. It is still not a bad wicket, but the most challenging bowler tomorrow will be Nathan Lyon.”





05:00 hrs IST Aus bowling coach after end of 2nd day’s play “I thought they bowled really well - the run rate’s only two and a bit, so I thought they bowled really well. We stuck at it pretty well. It was a tough day. It wasn’t easy to score, so I thought we fought well.Travis Head batted well, Peter Handscomb looked good and Mitchell Starc batted well at the end. I think we’re in a decent position,” Ryan Harris said.





04:50 hrs IST Start of day delayed The official word from the venue is that the start of play will be delayed. It is being said that the rain should be gone in the next 45 minutes of so. The resumption of play has officially been delayed here but officials are confident the rain will clear in the next 45 mins or so. Will provide more updates as they come to hand #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3doU1Uviqq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2018





04:38 hrs IST Rain threat looming large While there is no official word from the venue regarding the delay in the start of the match, things are not looking good at the moment. Under a cloud cover at the moment the Adelaide Oval 🌧️🌧️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KMjSAsTIWR — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2018





04:28 hrs IST Ashwin fights back for India Far from getting excited after having Australia in a spot of bother, Ravichandran Ashwin said the first Test is “extremely well poised” and every run in the remaining days will be worth its weight in gold. “I thought we really bottled them up, soaked them up and put on pressure from both ends. We don’t isolate it as a fast bowling or spin bowling pack. We identify it as a bowling unit together because one cannot exist without the other. Today was another perfect attrition day for us.”





04:22 hrs IST Early morning showers in Adelaide While the forecast remains clear, the venue sees some early morning showers. The pitch has been covered as a precautionary measure. Adelaide ... stinking hot one day, raining the next 🤦‍♂️ #AUSVIND pic.twitter.com/9dKuGjPHMP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2018





04:15 hrs IST Cool Head keeps Aus in the game Travis Head hit a stubborn half-century to keep Australia in the hunt after their top order slumped under sustained pressure from India’s bowlers, leaving the first Test in Adelaide finely poised. Batting on his home ground, Head kept his cool in the humid conditions to be 61 not out at stumps on day two, with Mitchell Starc unbeaten on eight. His efforts helped steer Australia to 191-7 in reply to India’s 250.



