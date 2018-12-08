Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 08, 2018
LIVE BLOG

India vs Australia live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3 in Adelaide: Start of play delayed due to rain

India vs Australia 1st Test in Adelaide Highlights: Catch all the action of the third day of the first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 08, 2018 05:34 IST
highlights

Live updates:The rain seems to have stopped finally and the ground staff are making their way into the middle to make it ready for the match. Earlier, Australia were 191 for 7 at close of play in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against India on Friday. Travis Head and Mitchell Starc were batting on 61 and 8 respectively on the draw of stumps. Australia still trail by 59 runs with 3 first innings wickets in hand. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the India bowlers as he ended with figures of 3/50. ((Full Scorecard)). 

 Follow India-Australia live updates below -

05:40 hrs IST

Finally, rain stops

The rain seems to have stopped finally and the ground staff are making their way into the middle to make it ready for the match. The players are also warming up in the middle.

05:30 hrs IST

Rain update

Latest visuals from the venue show that it is still raining in Adelaide. It seems to be one of those day where rain dampens the mood of fans and players alike. At the moment, no play can take place as rain is still coming down hard.

05:15 hrs IST

Laxman feels Lyon will trouble India

“This will almost convert into a subcontinent type of wicket, it will keep on deteriorating and it will become tough for strokeplay. Even today (Friday) we saw the ball was coming slow, so strokeplay will become tough especially when the bowlers are disciplined like they have shown over the two days. From India’s point of view, they have to bat really well tomorrow. And the bowlers have to get the three wickets tomorrow and stop them from crossing 250 and then once they get the chance to bat they have to post a big total. It is still not a bad wicket, but the most challenging bowler tomorrow will be Nathan Lyon.”

05:00 hrs IST

Aus bowling coach after end of 2nd day’s play

“I thought they bowled really well - the run rate’s only two and a bit, so I thought they bowled really well. We stuck at it pretty well. It was a tough day. It wasn’t easy to score, so I thought we fought well.Travis Head batted well, Peter Handscomb looked good and Mitchell Starc batted well at the end. I think we’re in a decent position,” Ryan Harris said.

04:50 hrs IST

Start of day delayed

The official word from the venue is that the start of play will be delayed. It is being said that the rain should be gone in the next 45 minutes of so.

04:38 hrs IST

Rain threat looming large

While there is no official word from the venue regarding the delay in the start of the match, things are not looking good at the moment.

04:28 hrs IST

Ashwin fights back for India

Far from getting excited after having Australia in a spot of bother, Ravichandran Ashwin said the first Test is “extremely well poised” and every run in the remaining days will be worth its weight in gold. “I thought we really bottled them up, soaked them up and put on pressure from both ends. We don’t isolate it as a fast bowling or spin bowling pack. We identify it as a bowling unit together because one cannot exist without the other. Today was another perfect attrition day for us.”

04:22 hrs IST

Early morning showers in Adelaide

While the forecast remains clear, the venue sees some early morning showers. The pitch has been covered as a precautionary measure.

04:15 hrs IST

Cool Head keeps Aus in the game

Travis Head hit a stubborn half-century to keep Australia in the hunt after their top order slumped under sustained pressure from India’s bowlers, leaving the first Test in Adelaide finely poised. Batting on his home ground, Head kept his cool in the humid conditions to be 61 not out at stumps on day two, with Mitchell Starc unbeaten on eight. His efforts helped steer Australia to 191-7 in reply to India’s 250.

04:00 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the third day of the first Test between India and Australia being played at the Adelaide. At end of second day’s play, Australia trail India by 59 runs and they have three wickets left in their first innings. The visitors will look to bundle out the hosts early on the third day.