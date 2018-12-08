India vs Australia: Virat Kohli shows off his dancing skills in the slip cordon – Watch

India skipper Virat Kohli put on his dancing shoes while fielding in the slip region during the third day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide on Saturday. Rain kept interrupting the match in the first session but that didn’t dampen the mood of the stylish India cricketer as Kohli was seen dancing to keep himself entertained.

The official social media account of Cricket Australia posted the video online and the post read: “Virat’s loving it... #AUSvIND”.

Indian bowlers put on a good show in the first session as they bundled out Australia for 235, helping the team take a 15-run first innings lead.

Jasprit Bumrah removed Mithcell Starc early on and then Mohammed Shami scalped two wickets in as many deliveries to dismiss to the hosts in his first over of the day.

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he ended with excellent figures of 3/47. India’s premier spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin too ended the innings with three wickets. While Ishant Sharma and Shami ended with two wickets each.

As for the hosts, it was a rather abject performance from their batsman and had it not been for a fighting half-century from Travis Head (72), they would have conceded a bigger lead.

