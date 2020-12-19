India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Kohli & co. look to set up challenging target for Aussies

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live: The Test match action continues on Saturday as India and Australia play the Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide. The pink-ball Test has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but Virat Kohli’s team will feel they have the advantage going into Day 3. The splendid bowling performance on Day 2 has given the visitors a solid lead, but the early dismissal of Prithvi Shaw will certainly motivate the hosts. Australia will hope they can get more quick wickets on Saturday to set themselves up for an easy target to chase. All three results still possible in Adelaide. This cannot get more exciting than this one.

Follow live score and updates of IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 Live:

09:00 hrs IST Day 3: What to expect The conditions are expected to favour the bowlers more and more the Test progresses so tonight will be the bowlers’ day. This game could easily turn out if India lose a flurry of wickets in the first session - and hence first session is really really crucial.





08:50 hrs IST Problems with Prithvi Shaw Prithvi Shaw has really struggled in the match and he is facing his share of criticism for his performance in the Adelaide Test. “It’s a real concern. You see the first innings dismissal .... the backlift is coming from the second or third slip. These guys (Australian pacers) are too good. You are talking about the best bowlers and they are not going to let Prithvi Shaw get away with that backlift,” former England opener Nick Knight said after the close of the second day’s play on Extraaa Innings, studio show for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series on Sony Six channels.





08:45 hrs IST Controversy over Shane Warne’s remarks Shane Warne’s remarks on commentary regarding Cheteshwar Pujara has not gone down well on social media and he is facing quite a backlash. READ MORE





08:40 hrs IST Virat Kohli’s final day of 2020 This could be Virat Kohli’s final day of batting in 2020. He would be travelling home for the birth of his child after the Test, so he would hope to bat for as long as possible.





08:35 hrs IST Ojha not pleased with Bumrah as nightwatchman Pragyan Ojha is not pleased with Jasprit Bumrah being sent as nightwatchman. “Bumrah with the ball is a bigger asset than going out there and batting. I would not have sent him (as the nightwatchman). Maybe I would have sent somebody else but not Bumrah because he is your number one bowler,” Ojha said on Sports Today.





08:30 hrs IST Work for Mayank Agarwal Mayank Agarwal got off to a good start in the first innings, but he could not carry on. As the pitch continues to deteriorate for batting, Mayank would be hoping to carry on for long this time around.





08:25 hrs IST Jasprit Bumrah in a new role After Prithvi Shaw fell early, India decided to send Jasprit Bumrah as the nightwatchman - this would open up a chance for Australia to get an early wicket in the day. India would hope that Bumrah can defend and tire out Aussie bowling attack at least for a few overs.





08:20 hrs IST Steve Smith falls for R Ashwin’s straight trap, writes Abhishek Paul Abhishek Paul writes: “Smith, arguably the greatest Test batsman right now, has never been an easy victim to off-spin. According to Cricviz data, he has scored 1344 of his 7227 Test runs (his tally going into the first Test) against off-break bowlers at an average of 84. This is the highest tally against a single type of bowler after the 3861 runs he has scored against right-arm pacers. Against Ashwin too, he averaged 116 (348 runs off 570 balls) in 14 innings going into the Test series. Before Friday, Ashwin has claimed Smith only thrice. One of those dismissals came at a series-deciding Test in Dharamsala in 2017. Ashwin pulled out the same plan again.” READ MORE



