India vs Australia Live Score: Unchanged Australia bowl first, Pandey, Saini included

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: India were absolutely thrashed in Mumbai, there can be no two ways about it. The side experimented and they failed. Now, the series is on the line and Virat Kohli will be eager to set the record straight. As the action shifts to Rajkot, India have to figure out a way to not only stop the rampant Australian momentum, but also come with more sound planning. For starters, they need to fix their batting order and hope their bowlers start picking up wickets. The balance of the side came under the scanner in Mumbai and hence, the side which walks out in Rajkot will be under pressure.

Live score and updates, India vs Australia:

13:04 hrs IST Finch wins the toss Another huge toss won by Australia and Finch has decided to bat first. Kohli would have done the same. India have included Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini in place of Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur.





12:55 hrs IST The areas India need to fix The batting order, the bowling depth and more power in the middle order. There is plenty for the Indian team to work on in Rajkot. Here in this article. we speak about the issues which top the list.





12:51 hrs IST First look at the pitch The stumps have been hammered in, the pitch has been swept, Rajkot is ready for the second ODI! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/rCqZrkIM30 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 17, 2020





12:42 hrs IST The Kohli vs Zampa battle The leggie has accounted for the Indian captain as many as 6 times in limited overs cricket (ODIs abd T20I combined) and this has given the game an interesting subplot. Zampa believes Kohli struggles against the leg-spinners early on in his innings. Here is what he said.





12:39 hrs IST India’s predicted XI Where will Virat Kohli bat? Will India go in with 5 bowlers? Will Kedar Jadhav come back into the fray? Here is how we believe India could line up for the second ODI.





12:14 hrs IST What about the weather The weather in Rajkot will be pleasant. Temperatures will hover around mid 20s and hence, dew could play a part in the match. Thus, the toss will be very important. Read more about the conditions on offer.





12:03 hrs IST Pant’s replacement Young Andhra wicket-keeper KS Bharath has been named Rishabh Pant’s replacement. Pant had suffered a blow on his head when he was batting in the first ODI in Mumbai. Rahul is expected to do the wicket-keeping duties in this match. Read more about the developments here.





11:46 hrs IST Quotes from the camps Adam Zampa: “We have spoken about this series and how big this series is, particularly after the disappointing end to the World Cup. We can achieve something pretty special here. It’s going to be a big deal if we can get two away series wins in a row in India, so we have spoken about that briefly.” Shreyas Iyer: “Well it happens that (sometimes) you are not prepared. Well, the country was not prepared to see us collapsing in such situations but it is a part and parcel of the game. You have to take it in your stride and move forward.”



