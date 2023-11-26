India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: Focus on bowling as IND look to double lead

India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: India, who are 1-0 up in the five-match series, will look to extend their lead when they meet Australia in the southern most cricketing venue in the country. The match is being played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, the ...Read More toss for which will take place at 6:30 pm.

Despite getting off to a winning start, the Indian think tank will look to make a few tweaks in their playing XI. Axar Patel, who has not been effective lately with the ball, also in the previous encounter, can be rested. If that is the case Washington Sundar can be seen in action. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi too had an underwhelming show in the previous encounter, conceding the most runs among his teammates. He, however, is likely to retain his spot in the XI.

The last T20I played at the venue saw Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar combine to reduce South Africa to 9/5 in 2.3 overs. While Chahar is not part of the squad, Arshdeep will hope for a repeat after going wicketless and leaking 41 runs in his full quota. India might also be tempted to bring batting all-rounder Shivam Dube into the XI. Dube's medium pace will allow India with an extra bowling option and can score some quick runs in the middle overs.

