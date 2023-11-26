India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: Focus on bowling as IND look to double lead
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: India, who are 1-0 up in the five-match series, will look to extend their lead when they meet Australia in the southern most cricketing venue in the country. The match is being played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, the ...Read More toss for which will take place at 6:30 pm.
Despite getting off to a winning start, the Indian think tank will look to make a few tweaks in their playing XI. Axar Patel, who has not been effective lately with the ball, also in the previous encounter, can be rested. If that is the case Washington Sundar can be seen in action. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi too had an underwhelming show in the previous encounter, conceding the most runs among his teammates. He, however, is likely to retain his spot in the XI.
The last T20I played at the venue saw Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar combine to reduce South Africa to 9/5 in 2.3 overs. While Chahar is not part of the squad, Arshdeep will hope for a repeat after going wicketless and leaking 41 runs in his full quota. India might also be tempted to bring batting all-rounder Shivam Dube into the XI. Dube's medium pace will allow India with an extra bowling option and can score some quick runs in the middle overs.
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: Key updates
-India lead 1-0 in the five-match series
- Nov 26, 2023 05:23 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: When is IPL 2024 auction
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: The IPL auction for the upcoming season is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India.Nov 26, 2023 05:22 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: A look at players released by SRH
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: SRH, who had an underwhelming season in the previous edition, have let go of Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid.Nov 26, 2023 05:19 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: What's the news at KKR camp
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have released veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. India speedster Umesh Yadav and all-rounder Shardul Thakur have also been released by the franchise, which also include Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson CharlesNov 26, 2023 05:17 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Players released by Delhi Capitals
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam GargNov 26, 2023 05:15 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: IPL retention update
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Ahead of the big clash, the IPL franchise have released their player retention list. Ben Stokes is one of the big name released by CSK, who have also released Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala.Nov 26, 2023 05:08 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: How to stop Suryakumar Yadav
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Suryakumar Yadav smashed a brilliant 80 off just 42 balls in the first T20I. So when asked to Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff on how to stop him, he replied in jest, "Give the ball to someone else may be."Nov 26, 2023 04:56 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: A look at recent performances
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: If we look at some of the recent matches at the venue there is some help in the surface for the bowlers.
Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar ran riot in the last T20I played here, as they combined to reduce South Africa to 9/5 in 2.3 overs.
Then in a World Cup warm-up encounter between Australia and Netherlands, Mitchell Starc picked up a hat-trick.Nov 26, 2023 04:42 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Eyes on Mukesh Kumar
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Mukesh Kumar was exceptional with the ball in the previous encounter and conceded just five runs in the final over with power-hitters Tim David and Marcus Stoinis on strike.
He failed to pick a wicket but conceded just 29 runs in his full quota of overs.Nov 26, 2023 04:26 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: India brim with confidence
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: India will head into the contest full of confidence. They competed their highest ever T20I run-chase in the previous despite the senior pros rested for the series.Nov 26, 2023 04:18 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Will rain play a spoilsport?
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: According to weather forecasting website AccuWeather, showers are expected in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. However, only a brief spell of rain is forecasted – at 2PM IST – which is likely to end within an hour. While the weather will largely remain cloudy throughout the day, skies are expected to be mostly clear during the night. As such, rain is not likely to force delays during the match, which starts at 7PM IST (toss takes place a half-an-hour before the start).Nov 26, 2023 04:11 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: What happened in the last encounter
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Josh Inglis smashed a ton and Steven Smith chipped in with a 50-plus score as Australia piled 208/3 batting first.
India then get off to a terrible start as Ruturaj Gaikwad walked back for a diamond duck. Yashasvi Jaiswal too departed shortly. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan stabilised things and Rinku Singh once again grabbed the limelight with his finishing prowess. India chased down the target with one ball to spare and won the match by two wickets.Nov 26, 2023 03:36 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Hello and welcome!
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia, which will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
India are 1-0 up in the series and will look to double the advantage when the match gets underway at 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for live updates!TopicsStory SavedLive ScoreStart 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe NowYour Subscription Plan
