India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: IND hope Pant comes good after six overs from hell ends second day
- 3:54 AM IST, Dec 28 The Pat Cummins peach that got KL Rahul
- 3:50 AM IST, Dec 28 Smith only behind Tendulkar and Ponting...
- 3:41 AM IST, Dec 28 Another sign of the end of an era for India in Test cricket
- 3:22 AM IST, Dec 28 Rohit and Kohli's dismissals
- 3:13 AM IST, Dec 28 Rohit Sharma's forgettable 2024/25 Test season
- 3:03 AM IST, Dec 28 Rohit's promotion ‘reflects poorly on Indian cricket culture’
- 2:52 AM IST, Dec 28 Hellish last six overs for India
- 2:42 AM IST, Dec 28 India XI
- 2:34 AM IST, Dec 28 Hello and welcome!
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Despite a century partnership between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal, India are behind in the game, literally and figuratively. Having lost their top order, their hopes are pinned on Rishabh Pant to repeat the miracle from four years ago and Ravindra Jadeja to better his score from the last Gabba Test.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: A cardinal rule in Test cricket is that matches can flip on their heads in a matter of one session, no matter the stage of the game, and the end of day two of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground continued to prove that. Three wickets in the space of four overs late in the day left India reeling heading into stumps, with Australia in the ascendancy and now certainly odds-on favourites to take a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy....Read More
India finished day two on 164/5, still trailing by 310 runs and caught in that now-familiar no-man’s-land of running out of batters with a mountain of runs still to try and climb over. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be the overnight batters, both having faced only seven deliveries and met with the proposition of fending off a fresh Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the morning. While Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are still in the tank – two very capable batters, with the duo currently at the crease also capable of turning matches – 310 is still a daunting number, especially against an Australian attack which has settled into a good rhythm this series.
India looked to have done well after a couple of early setbacks, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli both looking in good touch as they began to stitch together a century partnership in the third session at the MCG. Jaiswal had started taking the attack to Australia’s bowlers, quickly adding up the runs, while Kohli looked focussed and intent on staying at the crease to register a big score, leaving his bug-bear deliveries outside off stump and rotating the strike. Disaster struck for the duo just as they reached the 100-run mark in their partnership, as a mix-up saw young Jaiswal left out to dry and run-out on 82, looking set for a memorable big score at the MCG.
The dismissal, which came out of the blue and totally against the run of play, shattered the focus and commitment that Kohli had been showing. He finally fended tentatively at one in the fifth-sixth stump channel from Scott Boland, and only one mistake was needed from a batter who finds himself in the eye of a media storm Down Under. Nightwatchman Akash Deep was next to depart, a questionable move made worse as a thick edge onto his thigh pad looped up and was caught for a 13-ball duck.
For Australia, a bit of chaos and good fortune going their way means they find themselves in an excellent position heading into the rest of the Test match. Pat Cummins and his men will expect to wrap up the rest of India’s batting with a healthy lead still in hand, giving them two or three sessions to allow the likes of Sam Konstas and Travis Head to bat in their favourite manner by taking an attack to the Indian bowling and ballooning the lead even further in the third innings, while also saving plenty of time on days four and five to try and bowl out India without any fear of a huge target being chased down.
The key for India, therefore, will be to bat for time on day three, to try and extend this match as much as possible and make sure it isn’t a comfortable situation for Australia with regards to when they should call their declaration. Pant is due a big innings in Australia, but will need to survive the opening burst and remain at the crease to ensure he can do so. He will be the main batter Australia will be wary of, but he will also have plenty of support from Jadeja, Reddy, and Sundar. Cameos of 40-50 runs from that trio will ensure India can avoid the follow-on, but the demand will be that Rishabh Pant sticks through and puts up a big score to ensure that India at the very least try and reach the 350-run mark in this innings.
India aren’t completely out of it yet, with plenty of potential to try and spark a big comeback that they have become so accustomed to down under, showing plenty of fighting spirit and making a skill out of remaining in the game long enough to put pressure on Australia. This is a fact that the hosts will be aware of, and will therefore be trying to nip in the bud even before it becomes a concern. The first spell of bowling with the batters slightly uncertain in the morning will be key: if Pant can be dismissed early on, it opens up a chance to ensure that Australia are on the verge of a result potentially by stumps on day three itself.
The equation is simple: batting conditions are still positive, and Pant is due a classic. Can the rest of the Indian all-round core provide enough support to keep the visitors interested and in the hunt for a positive result in Melbourne? Or will Australia run through the batting to put the bow on a memorable Boxing Day Test 2024?
Things to look forward to on Day 3 of India vs Australia 4th Test:
- India will resume at 164/5
- Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are the overnight batters
- India still trail Australia by 310 runs at the MCG
- India have only two more recognised batters to come in the form of Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy
- Scott Boland and Pat Cummins continue to trouble India with two wickets each.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: The Pat Cummins peach that got KL Rahul
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: It didn't really matter that KL Rahul had been demoted to No.3 to accommodate Rohit Sharma, he had to pretty much play as an opener after the Indian captain decided to try and hit a six in the second over of an innings in which his team was chasing over 470. And Rahul did a very good job at that, with Pat Cummins having to bowl arguably the delivery of the series to get him out last ball of the second session.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Smith only behind Tendulkar and Ponting...
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Steve Smith scored his 34th Test century yesterday. He became the 11th batter to get there and he did it in 201 innings, making him the third fastest to 34 Test tons after Sachin Tendulkar (192 innings) and Ricky Ponting (193 innings).
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Another sign of the end of an era for India in Test cricket
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: It hadn't been easy to bat against India in Test cricket for many years, until this ongoing season. This is the second time that Australia have scored more than 400 runs in an innings in this series. That makes it the first time since 2016 that any team scored more than 400 runs in an innings against India multiple times in a Test series.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: The unstoppable Jasprit Bumrah
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: It took India more than a session to end the Australian innings yesterday, in which time Steve Smith ground them to dust. In the second session, the last wicket stand between Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland went on for more than half an hour and Bumrah had to return to finally end that stand. He avoided conceding more than 100 runs in the innings, finishing with figures of 4/99 in a whopping 28.4 overs - head and shoulders and waist above any of his teammates.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Rohit and Kohli's dismissals
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma, who has played 491 international matches and scored nearly 20,000 runs, saw a delivery that seemed to be short and couldn't help but shape up for the lofted pull shot. He ended up spooning the ball to mid-on in just the second over of an innings in which India were chasing 474. Virat Kohli played 86 balls and did well to consistently leave deliveries outside off. Then, he ran Jaiswal out and couldn't help but take a poke well outside off soon thereafter. This was Kohli's 206th Test innings. Both these shots have become signatures of the two players. They have also been allowed to pick and choose when they want to play and if they want any kind of practice matches or not before big tours. Now, those very shots are failing them.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma's record poor run in the 2024/25 Test season
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: How poor has Rohit Sharma been in the ongoing Test season for India? He is now averaging 5.50 in this ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is lower than Mitchell Marsh's 12.16; and there are genuine talks of the Australian all-rounder's Test career being on the line. It is also lower than the averages of Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc - the Australian tail. And Rohit promoted himself to the top of the order in place of Rahul who has averaged 43.16.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Rohit's promotion ‘reflects poorly on Indian cricket culture’
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Sanjay Manjrekar had torn into India's decision to promote Rohit Sharma in place of KL Rahul to the top of the order during commentary. Here is what he further said about it on ESPNCricinfo: “This is something that happens a lot in Indian cricket culture. Where just to get a big name player on track, we often sacrifice a lesser or a smaller name and it doesn't ever make cricketing logic. It's never best for the team. KL Rahul has been India's most consistent batter. He stitched a record partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Just because Rohit is out of form and he is a senior player and to get him back in form you can't be making these kind of changes. That just reflects poorly on Indian cricket as to what is priority for Indian cricket. It's happened in the past as well with (Sachin) Tendulkar. So it is time India moves away from the time of big players just clearing up all the places.”
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Hellish last six overs for India
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: India played 46 overs in their innings yesterday and for much of it, they were as steady as any team can be. Captain Rohit Sharma threw it away early but after that, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli set India in cruise mode. Then came the last six overs. It all started with Jaiswal setting off for a ridiculously, needlessly tight single and Kohli even more ridiculously choosing to look at the ball instead of his partner until it was too late. Clearly Kohli was bothered by that because he went for that push outside off miles away from his body that has never done him any good off Boland in what was effectively the next over for him. It was something he avoided and left so well throughout his innings. Nightwatcher Akash Deep was the next man to fall to Boland and India went from being 153/2 to 164/5 in a matter of just over five overs.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: India XI
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Well Rohit Sharma packed the middle order with all-rounders to make up for the largely poor form of the top order batters, chief of which is himself. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja have all been included for exactly the kind of situation India are in right now. The extra spinner did nothing for India, it would be quite something if the extra batters do nothing either.
India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: It was all going Australia's way until Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 102-run partnership. Then came a tragicomic mix-up and Jaiswal was denied a well-deserved century. Kohli finally went for the poke outside off he avoided so well throughout the innings and fell soon thereafter and so, the second day did end with it all going Australia's way again. Can Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and the two more Indian all-rounders change that in the first session today?