India vs Australia 3rd Test, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Day 1 of IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Gabba is once again preparing to host a blockbuster contest between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Fans on both sides will remember with great clarity how proceedings unfolded the last time the Brisbane ground hosted a match with the two teams at dead loggerheads heading into the game. With Australia’s 10-wicket win at the Adelaide Oval levelling the series at 1-1, it’s all to play for at the Gabba heading into the climactic matches of the series. India vs Australia 3rd Test, Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS(AP)

Australia’s clinical performance with bat and ball in the pink ball Test match means they have flipped the momentum in their favour heading to Brisbane, where they will be eager to reunite Josh Hazlewood with Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc to create a formidable pace trio. With Travis Head showing incredible form and Marnus Labuschagne back amongst the runs, the batting is also slowly clicking into gear, with the threat of Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith bringing their experience still on the table.

Meanwhile, there will be concerns in the Indian camp after a soft display at the Adelaide Oval, where the batting failed twice and the bowling struggled to contain Head’s onslaught. India know they have the quality to beat Australia in their own backyard, but will need to start showing some consistency and also hope that the dormant bats of Rohit Sharma in particular comes awake. Jasprit Bumrah has been the best player in the series so far, but he will also need more support from his teammates as they try to reverse the tide in Brisbane.

The winner of this contest will take a 2-1 lead heading into the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, making it an all-important contest in the context of the series. It’s all to play for at the Gabba.

Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test match take place?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test match will take place from December 14 to December 18, 2024. The third session for all days is scheduled to begin at 5:50 AM IST (10:20 AM local).

Where will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test match take place?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test match will take place at the Gabba in Brisbane, Queensland.

Where to watch live telecast of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test match?

The live telecast of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test match will be available on Hotstar.