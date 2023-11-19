India vs Australia live streaming, World Cup 2023 final: When, where and how to watch IND vs AUS live on TV and online

After recording a perfect 10 in the ICC World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to start as favourites in front of a partisan crowd in the summit clash. Rohit's Team India will meet five-time champions Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India have arrived in Ahmedabad after defeating Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC event at the Wankhede Stadium. Skippers Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins pose with the World Cup trophy on Saturday, ahead of the final on Sunday(HT)

India's opponents Australia punched its ticket for the final with a thrilling win over South Africa in the second semi-final of the ICC tournament at Eden Gardens. India and Australia last met each other in a summit clash of the World Cup back in 2003. Ricky Ponting's Australia had hammered India in the 2003 final. India also suffered a defeat to Australia in the 2015 semi-final of the World Cup. Hosts Australia lifted the famous trophy at the time.

However, India upstaged Australia by six wickets in its previous meeting at the ODI World Cup 2023. Team India has won 10 straight games at the World Cup while Pat Cummins and Co. have secured 8 wins in the showpiece event. Former India skipper Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter at the World Cup. Kohli has smashed 711 runs in 10 matches. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has taken the most wickets at the ODI World Cup. Shami has picked up 23 wickets in just 6 matches.

Here are the live-streaming details of India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final:

When is India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final will be played on Sunday (November 19th, 2023).

Where is India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final being played?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final start?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final will start at 2 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final in India?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final will have a live broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final for free?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final match will live stream for free on Disney+Hotstar on mobile. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

