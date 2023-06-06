India vs Australia Live streaming, WTC 2023 Final: When and where to watch IND vs AUS World Test Championship Final 2023

India vs Australia Live streaming, WTC 2023 Final: Team India will look to end their ICC trophy drought when they meet Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals, which is scheduled to be played at The Oval from Wednesday. Going by the reports, and a video shared by Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, the pitch is predicted to assist the seamers. India vs Australia Live streaming, WTC 2023 Final(AP)

This can prove to be good news for Australia, who boast of a fiery pace attack despite Josh Hazlewood being removed at the last moment. For India, the key will be temperament and it will all depend on the star studded batting line-up.

Here are the LIVE streaming details of India vs Australia, WTC finals:

When is the India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23?

India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 is scheduled to be played from June 7-11.

Where is the India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 scheduled to be played?

India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will be played at The Oval in London.

What time will the India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 begin?

The India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will start at 03:00 pm (IST). The toss for the same will take place at 02:30 pm.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23?

India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23?

The Live Streaming of India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar App and Website.

You can also catch all the latest news and updates related to India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 here at hindustantimes.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON