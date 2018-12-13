India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc may get dropped if he is not up to the mark in Perth, says Mark Waugh

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh said that he would like to see Mitchell Starc be more consistent with his line and length in the second Test against India in Perth. Starc, who returned with figures of 2/63 and 3/40 in the Adelaide Test, wasn’t at his best during the match.

“He hasn’t bowled at his best probably the last 12 months. He’s just been a little bit off with his consistency and line and length,” Waugh told Big Sports Breakfast.

“But he’s that sort of bowler who’s a bit of an enigma. He bowls some bad balls and then he’ll bowl you a cracking delivery. I’d just love to see him a bit more consistent with the new ball,” added Waugh.

Mark Waugh feels that if Starc is not up to the mark in the Perth Test, then the Australian team management may look for a replacement for the fast bowler.

“Perth’s really going to suit him. He’s going to bowl quickly there and get a lot of bounce. If he’s probably not up to scratch in Perth I think they might think about making some changes for the rest of the series,” said Waugh.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 15:44 IST