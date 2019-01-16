India vs Australia: MS Dhoni brings tremendous value to team, Virat Kohli trusts him- Sunil Gavaskar

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rotated the strike in the middle overs, took the chase deep and then finished it off with a muscled six over deep mid-wicket. The man finished off another chase, and now has two half-centuries in two innings this year and after a slightly slow innings in the first match, he played the perfect innings in a chase at the Adelaide Oval.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for the seasoned campaigner and believed that he is an absolute must for India in the World Cup as he brings a lot of value to the team as a wicket-keeper.

“Virat is so important in the deep in the final overs when he saves those two runs diving around, takes magnificent catches in the deep. So it’s not possible for Virat to maybe have a conversation with the bowlers or maybe to make adjustments to the square fielders. That is where Virat has complete faith and trust in Dhoni to make those little bit of adjustments for him,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar also said that such values cannot be calculated and asked people to leave him alone and let him play his game as he brings tremendous value to the team.

“That value you cannot calculate at all. My prayer is to please leave the gentleman alone and he will continue to do well. He is also not getting younger. So the consistency you might have at a younger age will obviously not be there and you have to bear with that. Bear with that little inconsistency. But he’s still tremendous value to the team,” he added.

After the final game in this series, India travel to New Zealand for a 5-match ODI series and a T20I series and according to Gavaskar, there are enough games for Dhoni to find his touch and be at his best for the World Cup campaign.

“India now go to New Zealand for the one-day series and T20 series then they comeback and play the one-day matches against Australia and a couple of T20s. Then the IPL starts. So he’ll be playing pretty much right through till the World Cup starts and he’ll be settled till then,” he said.

