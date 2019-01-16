India vs Australia: Virat Kohli will score 100 international hundreds if he stays fit - Azharuddin

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin has predicted that Virat Kohli will score 100 international hundreds if he manages to stay fit for the rest of his career.

Kohli slammed his 39th ODI century as India successfully chased down 299 to win the Adelaide ODI. The win has set up the series perfectly for the finale on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“Virat Kohli’s consistency is very good. If he stays fit, he will reach the 100-century mark. He is way ahead of many great players as far as his consistency is concerned. He is a great player and India have hardly lost whenever he has scored a century,” Azharuddin told Aaj Tak.

Azhar also praised the knock of MS Dhoni and said that the innings of Virat Kohli and then Dinesh Karthik helped Dhoni finish off things.

“If you look at the trend whenever India’s top three score runs, we go on to win the match. Unfortunately, in the previous match we lost three early wickets, Rohit Sharma did score a century but we lost. But today, Virat Kohli batted extremely well and MS Dhoni too played well. Dhoni even got tired in the end but he kept his wicket intact. Dinesh Karthik also batted well. Overall, India’s performance was very good,” Azhar added.

ALSO READ: ‘Tonight was an MS classic’ – Virat Kohli lauds Dhoni after Adelaide win

Australian coach Justin Langer conceded that Kohli’s impact on international cricket is very similar to what Sachin Tendulkar had in his prime.

“Virat is doing the same thing. He is so calm and so competitive, and technically his balance is unbelievable. For him to play 360-degree shots in all formats of the game, his balance is unbelievable,” Langer said after the match.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 08:26 IST