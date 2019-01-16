India vs Australia: MS Dhoni loses his cool, shouts at Khaleel Ahmed in Adelaide ODI - Watch

MS Dhoni is known as ‘Captain Cool’ for his demeanour on the cricket pitch and the former India skipper has always kept his calm in tense situations. It has been a huge asset for Dhoni as he has established himself as one of the best finishers of the game and in tense situations, the team relies a lot on the veteran to calm the nerves.

However, there was a rare lapse in patience during the second ODI between India and Australia in Adelaide when he shouted at Khaleel Ahmed for running on the pitch.At the time of the drinks break, Dhoni was seen shouting at the youngster when he ran on the pitch to provide water bottles for them.

Khaleel deserved this bashing from Dhoni. Absolutely lethargic display by Khaleel Ahmed on field. What an innings by MSD.👏🏼 #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uQOCJxfSq6 — Ankit Bera (@Ankit_Bera) January 15, 2019

Khaleel in a hurry to provide drinks to Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik and in the process, he ran on the pitch. Immediately, he was shouted at by Dhoni, who instructed him to come from the side. It was a tense situation in the match and it was a rare sight to see ‘Captain Cool’ actually losing his temper on the pitch.

MS Dhoni steered India to a six-wicket victory over Australia as the veteran, playing in his 334th ODI, cooly guided India across the line with four balls to spare to back up a dazzling century from captain Virat Kohli.

India successfully chased down a target of 299 runs set by Australia who scored 298 for nine with Shaun Marsh scoring 131 off 123 balls. The three-match series now goes to a decider in Melbourne on Friday after Australia won the opening game in Sydney by 34 runs.

