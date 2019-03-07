India vs Australia: MS Dhoni takes teammates for a Hummer ride in Ranchi - Watch

Wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni took out teammates Kedar Jadhav and Rishabh Pant for a ride in his hummer at his home town. The players touched down in Ranchi on Wednesday for the third match of the five-match series against Australia.

India lead the series 2-0 courtesy of their victories in Vizag and Nagpur respectively and the hosts will now look to take an unassailable lead in the series by winning the Ranchi ODI on Friday.

Also Read: India’s predicted XI for 3rd ODI – Couple of changes expected in Ranchi

But before the all-important clash, the players were pictured having a bit of fun in Dhoni’s home town. The former India skipper took youngsters Pant and Jadhav out for a drive in his supercar. The video of the same was uploaded by fans on social media in which the cricketers can be seen.

Recently, Dhoni had recently turned down the idea of him inaugurating a pavilion his honour at the JSCA Cricket Stadium.

“When we proposed that, he simply said, ‘that would make me feel like an outsider in my home,’” said Debasish Chakraborty, the state association’s secretary on Wednesday evening.

“Dhoni said that he is honoured by the gesture and we let the matter drop.”

Also Read: India eye series win in what could be Dhoni’s last match at Ranchi

Whenever he is in town, Dhoni spends most of the afternoon and evening at the stadium complex, be it at the gymnasium or having a net session or playing billiards, said Chakraborty.

He even drove down at 6:30am when Jharkhand’s Ranji Trophy players were training and spent four hours supervising their Yo-Yo Tests, said Chakraborty.

“It is on Dhoni’s suggestion that we have laid out nine pitches in the complex getting soil from Maharashtra and Odisha”, said the official.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 12:37 IST