India vs Australia: ‘Our attitude was not bad, we were trying,’ Alex Carey responds to Allan Border’s remarks

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:30 IST

Former Australia captain Allan Border criticised Australia A’s performance in the recently-concluded Warm-up game against India. The three-day affair played in Adelaide ahead of the first Day/Night Test between India and Australia saw the hosts struggling with the bat - but performed well on the final day to stretch the contest to a draw. Speaking on Fox Cricket before the start of play on Day 3, Border had called the performance from Australia A as one of the worst he has ever seen.

“One of the worst, (most) lethargic performances I have seen in the last session of any cricket. This is Australia A, they are representing Australia, they are young blokes trying to make their way. That fielding performance, bowling performance, captaincy performance — an absolute disgrace. Not up to scratch at all,” Border had said.

After the conclusion of the play, Australia A captain Alex Carey was asked to respond on Border’s remarks, and Carey said that his team tried really hard on the field. Carey, though, added that he would love to sit down with Border and learn from him.

“Absolutely, I love talking to the greats that have been in Australian cricket and picking their brain,” Carey said. “One of Australia’s best captains and players, I would love to have a chat with AB.

“I guess, personally being out there, the attitude wasn’t bad. We were trying. We had difficult situations with our bowlers, as I mentioned, making sure they got the right overs in.

“It was difficult out there with two set batters, and Rishabh (Pant) slogging it the way he did. But I absolutely would love to sit down and chat with AB for all parts of my game,” Carey added.

The first Test between India and Australia will be a Day/Night affair which will be played in Adelaide starting from Thursday this week.