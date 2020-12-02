e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Playing for Australia more important than playing in IPL’: Shane Warne slams Australia for resting Pat Cummins ‘after two games’

‘Playing for Australia more important than playing in IPL’: Shane Warne slams Australia for resting Pat Cummins ‘after two games’

India vs Australia: Australia rested fast bowler Pat Cummins from the 3rd ODI against India - as the hosts had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 11:38 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Shane Warne and Pat Cummins.
File image of Shane Warne and Pat Cummins.(File)
         

Fast bowler Pat Cummins was rested from the 3rd ODI with Australia having an unassailable 2-0 lead against India in the three- match ODI series. Cummins was a major part of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ franchise in the Indian Premier League and hence, it was deemed that he might need a bit of rest before the Test series. But the decision to rest the seamer has left Australia legend Shane Warne and he questioned whether IPL is more important for players than playing for Australia.

“Pat Cummins and the resting, I’m a little bit disappointed,” Warne said on Fox Cricket.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live

“I know it is a big summer that we have and it is pretty jam-packed, but I don’t think Australian players should be resting after two games.

“Why are they resting? Is it because they played IPL? So they are allowed to go and play all these games in the IPL and then they need a rest because they have been playing in IPL.

Also read: Kohli joins ODI’s exclusive 12000-run club, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 17-year-old record

“Surely playing for Australia is more important than playing in the IPL. So I would say you should choose. Either miss the IPL or you cannot miss games because you need a break coming off an IPL for an Australian game.

“It is a One Day International for Australia and you need a rest to get through the summer after two games,” Warne signed off.

Meanwhile, India won the toss and elect to bat against Australia in Canberra,

