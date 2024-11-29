India vs Australia PM XI Live Streaming, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: When and where to watch IND vs AUS PM XI on TV, online
India take on Australia's Prime Minister XI, led by Tim Paine, in a practice match, in Canberra.
India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign is set to continue with a two-day tour match in preparation for the pink ball Test in Adelaide, with Rohit Sharma’s team play the Australian Prime Minister’s XI in a two-day match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
The match provides a competitive environment for the Indian players to get attuned to the pink Kookaburra ball, while also bringing cricket to the capital city of Canberra on this tour.
- Total Match
- 111
- Total Runs
- 3284
- Highest Score
- 128 runs
- Total Match
- 115
- Total Runs
- 3127
- Highest Score
- 96 runs
- Total Match
- 50
- Total Runs
- 1326
- Highest Score
- 104 runs
- Wickets
- 3
- Best Bowling
- 2/29
- Total Match
- 65
- Total Runs
- 29
- Highest Score
- 10 runs
- Wickets
- 76
- Best Bowling
- 5/32
- Total Match
- 260
- Total Runs
- 37
- Highest Score
- 8 runs
- Wickets
- 205
- Best Bowling
- 5/40
- Total Match
- 107
- Total Runs
- 3582
- Highest Score
- 124 runs
- Total Match
- 132
- Total Runs
- 4683
- Highest Score
- 132 runs
- Total Match
- 104
- Total Runs
- 83
- Highest Score
- 17 runs
- Wickets
- 121
- Best Bowling
- 4/18
- Total Match
- 35
- Total Runs
- 195
- Highest Score
- 27 runs
- Wickets
- 46
- Best Bowling
- 3/15
- Total Match
- 12
- Total Runs
- -
- Highest Score
- -
- Wickets
- 12
- Best Bowling
- 3/24
- Total Match
- 93
- Total Runs
- 109
- Highest Score
- 14 runs
- Wickets
- 93
- Best Bowling
- 4/21
- Total Match
- 41
- Total Runs
- 105
- Highest Score
- 29 runs
- Wickets
- 51
- Best Bowling
- 4/15
- Total Match
- 21
- Total Runs
- 653
- Highest Score
- 89 runs
- Total Match
- 105
- Total Runs
- 2644
- Highest Score
- 99 runs
- Wickets
- -
- Best Bowling
- -
- Total Match
- 40
- Total Runs
- 730
- Highest Score
- 49 runs
The Prime Minister’s XI will be captained by Jack Edwards, a New South Wales all-rounder, and coached by former Australian captain Tim Paine. It also provides an opportunity for some of the Australian players on show to toss their hat into the ring as the team keeps an eye on the future with a host of ageing stars.
For India, it is a matter of testing out the players they have in the travelling squad, while getting more game time under the belt for the players who will show up at the Adelaide Oval and attempt to take a 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The two teams met Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese in a reception in Canberra this week, ahead of what promises to be an entertaining show of the talent the two nations have to offer.
Live streaming and telecast details
When will the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match take place?
The India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match will take place from November 30 to December 1. The first session for both days is scheduled to begin at 9:10 AM IST (2:40 PM local).
Where will the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match take place?
The India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.
Where to watch live telecast of the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match?
The live telecast of the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match will be available on Star Sports Network.
Where to watch live streaming of the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match?
The live streaming of the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match will be available on Hotstar.