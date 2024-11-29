Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India vs Australia PM XI Live Streaming, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: When and where to watch IND vs AUS PM XI on TV, online

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 29, 2024 02:11 PM IST

India take on Australia's Prime Minister XI, led by Tim Paine, in a practice match, in Canberra.

India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign is set to continue with a two-day tour match in preparation for the pink ball Test in Adelaide, with Rohit Sharma’s team play the Australian Prime Minister’s XI in a two-day match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, shakes hands with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during a reception at Parliament House in Canberra.(AP)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, shakes hands with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during a reception at Parliament House in Canberra.(AP)

The match provides a competitive environment for the Indian players to get attuned to the pink Kookaburra ball, while also bringing cricket to the capital city of Canberra on this tour.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

Also Read | '...To allow Kohli to get 100 in that first Test, we've...': Clarke unhappy with Australia's strategy for India star

The Prime Minister’s XI will be captained by Jack Edwards, a New South Wales all-rounder, and coached by former Australian captain Tim Paine. It also provides an opportunity for some of the Australian players on show to toss their hat into the ring as the team keeps an eye on the future with a host of ageing stars.

For India, it is a matter of testing out the players they have in the travelling squad, while getting more game time under the belt for the players who will show up at the Adelaide Oval and attempt to take a 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The two teams met Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese in a reception in Canberra this week, ahead of what promises to be an entertaining show of the talent the two nations have to offer.

Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match take place?

The India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match will take place from November 30 to December 1. The first session for both days is scheduled to begin at 9:10 AM IST (2:40 PM local).

Where will the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match take place?

The India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.

Where to watch live telecast of the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match?

The live telecast of the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match?

The live streaming of the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy practice match will be available on Hotstar.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On