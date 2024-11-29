Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI: Rohit Sharma to open, KL Rahul vs Gill for No.3; 5 things to know in pink test

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 29, 2024 02:01 PM IST

5 things that India will look forward to in the India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI pink ball practice match in Canberra before the Adelaide day-night Test.

India will be in extremely high spirits after a phenomenal and clinical display in the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, but will need to take a step back and re-evaluate as they prepare for the day-night Test in Adelaide with a preparatory pink ball tour match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI, set to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese poses for photos with India's captain Rohit Sharma and PM-XI's captain Jack Edwards during a reception hosted by the PM ahead of their two-two-day pink ball practice cricket match at Manuka Oval, Canberra. (PTI)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese poses for photos with India's captain Rohit Sharma and PM-XI's captain Jack Edwards during a reception hosted by the PM ahead of their two-two-day pink ball practice cricket match at Manuka Oval, Canberra. (PTI)

The two-day practice match will take place on November 30 and December 1. Here are five key details to look forward to as India take on the PM’s XI, captained by New South Wales all-rounder Jack Edwards.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

Return of captain Rohit Sharma

Having missed the first Test match to attend the birth of his second child, Rohit Sharma was present for the last pieces of action at the Optus Stadium in Perth. However, having experienced a rough spell with bat in Test cricket, his inclusion is one of the selection headaches for India: is Rohit showing enough form to displace KL Rahul, who was excellent opening the batting?

Rohit’s form in this tour game will serve as strong indication, but more important will give him a lower-stakes yet competitive stage to play himself into form.

Will India get attuned to the pink ball?

The last day-night Test match in Australia is not a fond memory for Indian cricket, with the Adelaide Oval in 2020 hosting the infamous 36 all-out. India’s batters were in all sorts of trouble against the pink ball, folding extremely cheaply and in shocking fashion. Being prepared for the differences it provides to the standard Kookaburra will be the key element of this practice match in Canberra.

Can Shubman Gill win the race for fitness

Shubman Gill’s injury received during the intra-squad practice match ahead of the first Test ruled him out in Perth, and Devdutt Padikkal stepping in wasn’t able to make the most of the chance. Gill has shown great quality in Australia in the past, and India will want their number three to return. One element to look out for.

Stick with the pace combination?

India won’t be bowling any of their seamers for long spells or at full tilt, especially Jasprit Bumrah, with a long series ahead. Although Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana were impressive in Perth, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep will also want a chance. A strong bowling performance in Canberra might give Gautam Gambhir and company something to debate ahead of the Adelaide Oval.

The spin question

Lastly, India will look to evaluate Washington Sundar’s role. Although he played in Perth on the back of a strong series vs New Zealand, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s form with bat means India can afford to play Ravichandran Ashwin, who was impressive with the pink ball last time out. As always, Ravindra Jadeja will also be in the reckoning. This is the biggest selection choice for the team, and a decision could be based on the match in Canberra.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On