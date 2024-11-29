India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI: Rohit Sharma to open, KL Rahul vs Gill for No.3; 5 things to know in pink test

India will be in extremely high spirits after a phenomenal and clinical display in the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, but will need to take a step back and re-evaluate as they prepare for the day-night Test in Adelaide with a preparatory pink ball tour match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI, set to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese poses for photos with India's captain Rohit Sharma and PM-XI's captain Jack Edwards during a reception hosted by the PM ahead of their two-two-day pink ball practice cricket match at Manuka Oval, Canberra. (PTI)

The two-day practice match will take place on November 30 and December 1. Here are five key details to look forward to as India take on the PM’s XI, captained by New South Wales all-rounder Jack Edwards.

Return of captain Rohit Sharma

Having missed the first Test match to attend the birth of his second child, Rohit Sharma was present for the last pieces of action at the Optus Stadium in Perth. However, having experienced a rough spell with bat in Test cricket, his inclusion is one of the selection headaches for India: is Rohit showing enough form to displace KL Rahul, who was excellent opening the batting?

Rohit’s form in this tour game will serve as strong indication, but more important will give him a lower-stakes yet competitive stage to play himself into form.

Will India get attuned to the pink ball?

The last day-night Test match in Australia is not a fond memory for Indian cricket, with the Adelaide Oval in 2020 hosting the infamous 36 all-out. India’s batters were in all sorts of trouble against the pink ball, folding extremely cheaply and in shocking fashion. Being prepared for the differences it provides to the standard Kookaburra will be the key element of this practice match in Canberra.

Can Shubman Gill win the race for fitness

Shubman Gill’s injury received during the intra-squad practice match ahead of the first Test ruled him out in Perth, and Devdutt Padikkal stepping in wasn’t able to make the most of the chance. Gill has shown great quality in Australia in the past, and India will want their number three to return. One element to look out for.

Stick with the pace combination?

India won’t be bowling any of their seamers for long spells or at full tilt, especially Jasprit Bumrah, with a long series ahead. Although Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana were impressive in Perth, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep will also want a chance. A strong bowling performance in Canberra might give Gautam Gambhir and company something to debate ahead of the Adelaide Oval.

The spin question

Lastly, India will look to evaluate Washington Sundar’s role. Although he played in Perth on the back of a strong series vs New Zealand, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s form with bat means India can afford to play Ravichandran Ashwin, who was impressive with the pink ball last time out. As always, Ravindra Jadeja will also be in the reckoning. This is the biggest selection choice for the team, and a decision could be based on the match in Canberra.