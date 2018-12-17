India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw ruled out of Test series, Mayank Agarwal, Hardik Pandya called up

It is a sad end to what was expected to be a promising overseas debut series for the prodigious young opener Prithvi Shaw. The Mumbai batsman has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Australia after missing out the first two Tests due to an ankle injury, sustained while fielding in the practice match at Sydney.

Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal, who has been knocking at the doors of the selectors for a while, has been called up to join the squad in Australia ahead of the third Test, which begins on December 26 at Melbourne.

Shaw looked in good touch as he scored a strokeful half-century in the practice match against Cricket Australia XI. Shaw had a great start to his Test career as he scored a century on debut against West Indies and followed it up with a half-century in his second Test against the same opposition.

Given the poor form of opener KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, the Indian team management were hoping that Shaw will get better ahead of the third Test but those hopes did not come true. The teenager landed awkwardly on his ankle while attempting a catch in the deep in the practice match and was seen grimacing in pain as he was carried away from the ground.

Agarwal averages a healthy 50.30 in first-class cricket from 45 matches and has been patiently waiting for his opportunity.

