India vs Australia: ‘Pure motivation’, Kohli reveals incident which inspired him to play for India

cricket

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 18:18 IST

Virat Kohli, considered as one of the modern day greats, on Wednesday revealed the source of motivation which drove him to represent India. During a cheerful conversation with Australian batsman Steve Smith, the Indian captain spoke about the moment that completely changed his life.

The 32-year-old said that the demise of his father was the turning point in his life where he became committed to play for the country. Kohli revealed that he was so motivated that he wanted to don the Indian jersey, without thinking about getting dropped from the team for even once.

“I always knew that I wanted to play the game at the highest level. The time I really thought that I am definitely going to make this my career is when my father passed away. That’s the time I realised I got to get serious about this, actually my proper commitment and my focus cannot shift,” said Kohli during the conversation.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘New India takes up challenges and is filled with optimism’, says Virat Kohli

“I became single-minded from then on, just focused to play for India and play for a long time. I did not even think that I am going to get dropped from the team and anything like that. It was a pure motivation and the will to move forward,” Kohli added.

Kohli was just 18 when his father, Late Prem Kohli, passed away in 2006. The unfortunate incident took place while the current Indian captain was playing for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy game. With grief in his heart, he went on to bat for his team and saved the game.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Wasn’t right thing to do‘, Kohli on Indian fans booing Steve Smith during World Cup 2019 match

Virat Kohli is currently in Australia and gearing up to lead India in the pink-ball game in Adelaide. As the game concludes, he will return home to attend the birth of his first child.