Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: R Ashwin bowls to Ajinkya Rahane at nets in ‘Kangaroo land’ - WATCH

India vs Australia: R Ashwin bowls to Ajinkya Rahane at nets in ‘Kangaroo land’ - WATCH

India vs Australia: But the conversations in the media has not put a stop to the training sessions and India off-spinner R Ashwin shared a video on his Instagram, in which he bowled to Ajinkya Rahane at the nets.

cricket Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 13:45 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
R Ashwin bowls to Ajinkya Rahane at nets.
R Ashwin bowls to Ajinkya Rahane at nets.(File)
         

The Indian cricket team have already started their training sessions in Australia ahead of the series Down Under. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will take on Australia in 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests with the first ODI set to take place in Sydney on November 27th in Sydney. A lot has already been spoken about injuries suffered by some Indian players during the IPL, and players getting frustrated inside bio-bubble.

In the past week, there has also been a lot of chatter on Kohli taking a paternity leave after the first Test, and if India would be able to compete in his absence.

Also read: Tim Paine in self-isolation after cluster of COVID-19 cases in South Australia

But the conversations in the media has not put a stop to the training sessions and India off-spinner R Ashwin shared a video on his Instagram, in which he bowled to Ajinkya Rahane at the nets.

Rahane defended the delivery but he was clearly deceived by the speed on the ball. He got the bottom edge of his bat on the ball, and the ball, instead of going ahead, went backwards.

 

“Right arm over !! Kangaroo land! #backatitagain,” Ashwin captioned his post.

Meanwhile, Australia’s cricket series against India has been cast into uncertainty again after a coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide, where the first test is scheduled to be played next month.

Players from Western Australia and Tasmania states who recently returned home from domestic games in Adelaide were ordered into home isolation on Monday when their provincial governments closed borders to South Australia.

(With AP inputs)

