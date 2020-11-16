Tim Paine in self-isolation after cluster of COVID-19 cases in South Australia

cricket

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 11:50 IST

South Australia has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. The state governments have already started developing plans regarding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the southern part of the country. Everyone who participated in the Sheffield Shield have been asked to self-quarantine. Players and support staff hailing from Tasmania, Western Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria all returned home from their Sheffield Shield hub in Adelaide last week.

Among the players asked to self-isolate is Australia’s Test skipper Tim Paine. As per guidelines, state governments have asked all players and staff to quarantine themselves if they returned home from Adelaide after November 9, ESPNCricinfo reported.

“Like all people who have travelled from South Australia to Tasmania in the last seven days, the Tasmanian Tigers Sheffield Shield squad are self-isolating as we wait for further advice from Public Health. Players and staff have Covid-19 swab tests scheduled for later today,” ESPNCricinfo quoted a Cricket Tasmania spokesperson as saying.

India and Australia are set to square off against each other in the first Test of the four-match series in Adelaide. The match is still one month away, but there are people who have started getting worried about the cluster of cases reappearing in South Australia.

The first Test match is scheduled to be played at Adelaide Oval from December 17 and this will be a day-night contest.

The India squad and the Australia players who were at the Indian Premier League are currently undergoing 14 days quarantine in Sydney.

Australia and India will lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The first ODI will be played on November 27.

(with ANI inputs)