India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin displaces James Anderson to become world's No. 1-ranked Test bowler

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been in red-hot form with the ball in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia has risen to the top of the ICC rankings for Test bowlers. Ashwin, with 864 points has displaced England legend James Anderson from the top and returned to the pinnacle once again, eight years after he first climbed the summit.

Ashwin has been in sparkling touch having bagged 14 wickets in the first two Tests even as he and the rest of the Indian bowlers search for a breakthrough against Australia on Day 1 of the Indore Test. In the second innings of the Nagpur Test, Ashwin picked up his 31st Test five-wicket-haul to bundle Australia out for 91 as they crumbed to an innings defeat. In the following Test at Delhi, Ashwin claimed a three-for in each innings of the game, removing Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the same over and then returning to send Alex Carey packing.

Ashwin becomes the third No. 1 Test bowler in as many weeks replacing Anderson, who had jumped to the top overshadowing Pat Cummins with a stellar show in the first Test against New Zealand. At Mount Maunganui in Tauranga, Anderson finished with a match-haul of seven wickets making him the first 40-year-old to become a world No. 1. However, he was unable to retain his position after showing indifferent form in Wellington, picking up three wickets as New Zealand edged England by one run.

Besides Ashwin, his spin twin Ravindra Jadeja too climbed up two positions to be placed at No. 1. The left-arm spinner has already pocketed two five-wicket-hauls in the series. Jadeja picked 5/47 in Nagpur and followed it with career-best figures of 7/42 as Australia ended up in shambles in both games. Even in Indore. Jadeja picked up the only Australian wicket for India, dismissing opener Travis Head for 9.

