India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin nutmegs Pat Cummins, bamboozles Rishabh Pant too- Watch

After an iffy start to the match in which Team India found themselves 41/4 in the very first session they have remarkably well to bounce back and have their noses slightly ahead going into Day 3.

Part of the reason why India are ahead in the first Test match of the series against Australia in Adelaide is Ravichandran Ashwin. The off-spinner fist steadied India with the bat putting on a half century run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara on day 1 and then came into his own with the ball on the second day.

Ashwin was the pick of India bowlers claiming three wickets as India reduced Aussies to 191/7 at the end of the play on Day 2. He picked up the wickets of Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja to leave Australia at 87/4 at one stage.

Ashwin could have had more wickets and Pat Cummins was especially lucky to survive a beauty which went through his legs and bounced over the top of the stumps. Such was the delivery that India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was bamboozled as well and failed to collect.

Having somehow survived the guile of Ashwin, Cummins succumbed to the new ball when Jasprit Bumrah had him trapped right in front for 10.

