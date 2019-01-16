India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja on verge of joining Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

India will face Australia in the third and final ODI encounter in Melbourne on Friday and the series tied at 1-1, the match holds a special significance for both set of cricketers. The match is going to be extra special for Ravindra Jadeja as the all-rounder is just 10 runs away from completing a somewhat rare milestone in ODI cricket.

If he scores 10 or more, Jadeja will become the 26th all-rounder with the double of 2,000 ODI runs and 150 wickets and only the third Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this brilliant feat.

Virat Kohli smashed his 39th one-day international century as India claimed a dramatic six-wicket victory over Australia at a sweltering Adelaide Oval on Tuesday to level up the three-match series at 1-1.

Skipper Kohli contributed of 104 of his side’s runs as they successfully chased down their victory target of 299 for the loss of four wickets to send the series into a decider on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, clearly suffering in the heat, smashed a huge six to bring the scores level and reach his half century before scoring the winning run with four balls to spare.

The three-match series now goes to a decider in Melbourne on Friday after Australia won the opening game in Sydney by 34 runs.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 17:44 IST