Hardik Pandya hasn’t stepped out of the house since return from Australia - Father

It has been a tough week for Hardik Pandya after he received a lot of flak because of the comments he made during his appearance at ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with teammate KL Rahul.

Pandya has been suspended for an indefinite period for their comments. The duo was asked for an explanation about their alleged misconduct and indiscipline to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Pandya, who shared the couch with Rahul on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s show, faced backlash for what netizens termed ‘sexist’ and ‘disrespectful’ remarks on women.

Pandya’s father - Himanshu - provided an update on his son’s current situation and said that the India all-rounder has not stepped out of the house since returning from Australia and he did not even celebrate Makar Sankranti.

“He watched the match (India vs Australia 2nd ODI). Ever since he has returned from Australia, he has not stepped out of the house. He is also not taking any calls... he is just taking rest,” Hardik’s father was quoted as saying by Mid Day.

“It’s a festival... a public holiday in Gujarat, but Hardik did not fly any kites. He loves flying kites but his busy cricketing schedule never allowed him to be at home during this festival over the last few years. This time, he had a chance to fly kites, but because of the adverse situation, there was no mood to celebrate the festival”, he added.



“He is very disappointed with the suspension and repents the views he expressed on the TV show. He is committed not to repeat the same mistake,” Himanshu said of his son’s take on the subject. “We have decided not to talk to him on this subject. Even his elder brother Krunal has not discussed anything about the episode with him. We are waiting for the BCCI’s decision,” he concluded.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul Monday tendered “unconditional” apologies for their sexist comments during a TV chat show amid CoA chief Vinod Rai saying that the BCCI should correct the two players, not end their careers.

