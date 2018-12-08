India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant creates history in Adelaide Test

Rishabh Pant created history on Saturday as the youngster became the first Indian wicket-keeper to take six catches in a Test innings against Australia. Pant was involved in six dismissals during the first Test match in Adelaide and the 21-year-old is slowly justifying his selection as the replacement for MS Dhoni.

The other wicket-keepers who have taken six catches in an innings against Australia are Denis Lindsay (South Africa), Jack Russell (England), Alec Stewart (England), Chris Read (England) and Matt Prior (England). The list is topped by Ridley Jacobs of West Indies who took seven catches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2000.

Incidentally, MS Dhoni is the only other Indian wicket-keeper to take six catches in a Test innings when he achieved the feat against New Zealand at Wellington in 2009. The record belongs to Pakistan’s Wasim Bari, England’s Bob Taylor, New Zealand’s Ian Smith and West Indies’ Ridley Jacobs who all took 7 catches each.

Pant was responsible for the dismissal of Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood on Saturday while earlier, he took the catches of Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb and Australia captain Tim Paine.

Travis Head matched his highest Test score but missed out on a century as Australia moved to within 15 runs of India after the first innings, leaving the opening Test in Adelaide on a knife-edge Saturday.

Batting on his home ground, Head made 72 before nicking a Mohammed Shami delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after adding 11 to his overnight 61.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 09:28 IST