India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant gets trolled for dropping debutant Will Puckovski twice

cricket

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 13:21 IST

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had ha tough time behind the wickets on the first day of the third Test match against Australia in Sydney. He dropped Will Pucovski twice as the opener notched up a half-century on his Test debut.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 22nd over when off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tempted Pucovski into a drive. However, the batsman lost his balance and ended up edging the ball. Pant failed to take the catch despite getting his gloves to it.

A couple of overs later, Pant spilled another chance to dismiss the debutant opener. On the last delivery of the 25th over, Pucovski attempted to pull a well-directed short delivery from Mohammed Siraj. The ball touched the batsman’s gloves on his way to the keeper. Pant managed to catch the ball on the second attempt but it had hit the ground by then.

A rollercoaster of emotions for Will Pucovski! Initially given out, but on closer inspection he's recalled to the crease! #OhWhatAFeeling@Toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WgT5lCRjAE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2021

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson referred to the TV umpire Bruce Oxenford to double check the catch taken by Pant. But, due to the lack of conclusive evidence, Oxenford ruled out the decision in Pucovski’s favour.

Soon, the Twitterati started criticising the 23-year-old keeper for his sloppy glovework that strengthened Pucovski’s chances to bring up his maiden half-century.

I want to wake up every morning from now on and watch this Dream11 ad featuring Rishabh Pant, and dream of its recreation in reality. pic.twitter.com/kV9djQSKK0 — Srinjoy Chatterjee (@BLOoMIND) January 7, 2021

#RishabhPant In10 min he missed 2 catches for Ashwin and for https://t.co/HczzRySNsb BCCI think he's now best keeper in india after dhoni.but actually he so far behind dhoni.Kl Rahul & other keeper far better than pant but BCCI wear black stripe in his eye only for pant catches — BIKRAMADITYA DEY (@BikramadityaDey) January 7, 2021

Pant drops Pucovski off Ashwin. Then manages to drop Pucovski twice off the same ball from Siraj. When you pick keepers on batting you can't expect different. #AUSvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) January 7, 2021

Pucovski smashed back-to-back boundaries to Navdeep Saini to reach his maiden fifty. Later, in the final session, Saini, who also made his Test debut today, trapped Pucovski in the front. The Australian opener ended up scoring 62 off 110 balls, including four boundaries.

Earlier, play resumed as the sun shone brightly after a four-hour rain interruption. The SCG groundsmen at the worked relentlessly, including using a blower to go with the super-sopper, to get the surface ready for resumption at 3pm local time.

This was after Siraj removed David Warner to leave Australia at 21 for one before the inclement weather stopped play barely seven overs into the first day’s action.