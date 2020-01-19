e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma leaves behind Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar in illustrious ODI list

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma leaves behind Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar in illustrious ODI list

IND vs AUS: He failed to get going in the first ODI against Australia but looked in brilliant touch during the second ODI encounter in Rajkot. However, he was undone by a delivery from Adam Zampa.

cricket Updated: Jan 19, 2020 19:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore.
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore.(AP)
         

Rohit Sharma had a wonderful 2019 where he was a stalwart for India in limited overs cricket. The amount of runs he scored in 2019 even landed him an ICC ODI Player of the Year award. He failed to get going in the first ODI against Australia but looked in brilliant touch during the second ODI encounter in Rajkot. However, he was undone by a delivery from Adam Zampa as he returned to the pavilion after scoring 42 and as a result, he fell four runs short of achieving a major milestone.

However, Rohit did not wait for long to reach the landmark as he became the third fastest batsman to reach 9000 ODI runs when he reached the score of 5 during the series decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Rohit beat the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara when it comes to scoring 9000 runs in ODIs. The opener reached 9000 runs in 217 innings, leaving behind Ganguly (228 innings), Tendulkar (235 innings) and Lara (239 innings).

The batsman who was the fastest to reach 9000 runs in ODIs was India skipper Virat Kohli who achieved the feat in 194 runs and he is followed by South Africa batsman AB de Villiers (205 innings).

Australia have posted a score of 286/9 with Steve Smith scoring 131 runs.

India bounced back brilliantly from their loss in the first ODI as they defeated Australia by 36 runs in Rajkot to level the series 1-1. Shikhar Dhawan scored a brilliant 96 while KL Rahul and Kohli contributed with half centuries as India posted a mammoth total of 340.

In response, Navdeep Saini took three wickets and Kuldeep Yadav took two as the hosts were able to defend their total quite comfortably. Steve Smith did look in good touch but he was ultimately dismissed by Kuldeep for 98 which spelt the end for their fightback in the closely-contested encounter.

