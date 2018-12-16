India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly heap praise on Virat Kohli after record ton in Perth

Virat Kohli set yet another record in Test cricket with a century on day three of the second Test against Australia in Perth on Sunday. The skipper equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the highest centuries scored by an Indian in Australia. Both batsmen have notched six hundreds Down Under.

Former captains Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar were quick to acknowledge the effort on Twitter.

Tendulkar tweeted that this century is one of Kohli’s finest innings, while Ganguly stated that Tendulkar and Kohli are the greatest players he has seen.

Well played @imVkohli. One of your finest innings. This knock will be remembered for a long time. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Gj1dSN4k4p — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 16, 2018

Absolute masterpiece from kohli at Perth .. @bcci @imVkohli .. two of my greatest I have seen play .. Tendulkar and kohli (not seen bradman or sobers play live )... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 16, 2018

Just see the value and quality of the innings after every one has batted on this pitch ..sky is the limit @bcci @imVkohli — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 16, 2018

However, Kohli’s innings of 123 runs wasn’t enough for India to go past Australia’s total. The home side fell short by 43 runs. Australia were ahead by 175 runs with six wickets in hand at the close of play.

With this century, Virat Kohli became the second fastest to 25 Test centuries. The Indian captain achieved the milestone in 127 innings, while Donald Bradman reached the feat in just 68 innings. Sachin Tendulkar, who is third on the list, scored his 25 century in his 130th innings.

Kohli also equaled Clive Lloyd’s record for the most centuries (four) in Australia as a visiting captain.

