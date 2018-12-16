HT Logo

India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly heap praise on Virat Kohli after record ton in Perth

Tendulkar tweeted that this century is one of Kohli’s finest innings, while Ganguly stated that Tendulkar and Kohli are the greatest players he has seen.

cricket Updated: Dec 16, 2018 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's batsman Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century against Australia on the third day of the second Test match in Perth.(AFP)

Virat Kohli set yet another record in Test cricket with a century on day three of the second Test against Australia in Perth on Sunday. The skipper equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the highest centuries scored by an Indian in Australia. Both batsmen have notched six hundreds Down Under.

Former captains Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar were quick to acknowledge the effort on Twitter.

However, Kohli’s innings of 123 runs wasn’t enough for India to go past Australia’s total. The home side fell short by 43 runs. Australia were ahead by 175 runs with six wickets in hand at the close of play.

With this century, Virat Kohli became the second fastest to 25 Test centuries. The Indian captain achieved the milestone in 127 innings, while Donald Bradman reached the feat in just 68 innings. Sachin Tendulkar, who is third on the list, scored his 25 century in his 130th innings.

Kohli also equaled Clive Lloyd’s record for the most centuries (four) in Australia as a visiting captain.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 19:54 IST

