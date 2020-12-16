India vs Australia: Sanjay Manjrekar predicts India’s XI for day-night Test in Adelaide

cricket

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 11:56 IST

Team India is set to square off against Australia in the first Test, beginning on Thursday in Adelaide. Ahead of the much-awaited face-off, former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has predicted his likely Indian XI.

Manjrekar has picked youngster Shubman Gill as Mayank Agarwal’s opening partner ahead of Prithvi Shaw as the cricketer-turned-commentator believes that Shaw failed in the warm-up games and is likely to sit out.

“Shaw failed in the warm-up games, as well as in the IPL. The IPL should not count, but it is the most recent event, and unless Virat Kohli springs a surprise, Shaw is likely to sit out,” wrote Manjrekar in his column for Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ | Will form in IPL determine India’s Test selection?

While Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane form a formidable middle-order for the Adelaide Test, Rishabh Pant found a spot ahead of Riddhiman Saha. The Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman put a strong case of his selection with a cracking century off just 73 deliveries in the second warm-up match against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“Pant has an impressive overall Test record, two hundreds overseas and two 90s at home. Though a Test century is a Test century, none of those runs came in a pressure situation.

“Saha is, without argument, a far better keeper, and we know that the match will have a lot of fast bowling and swing. In Tests, unlike in T20s and ODIs, wicketkeeping is a vital role, and it’s wise to have a keeper-batsman than a batsman-keeper,” Manjrekar wrote further

Virat’s likely XI tomorrow.



Mayank

Gill

Pujara

Virat

Rahane

Vihari

Pant

Ashwin

Umesh

Shami

Bumrah — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 16, 2020

Hanuma Vihari, who also notched up a hundred in the pink-ball practice match – also find a place at N0.6 in Manjrekar’s XI. He has been named ahead of Pant in the line-up

In the bowling department, Ravichandran Ashwin is the only spinner while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are the three pacers.