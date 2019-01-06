India vs Australia: Shane Warne congratulates Kuldeep Yadav on fifer; Says it’s a pleasure to watch him bowl

Playing his first game of the series, Kuldeep Yadav finished with five wickets in Australia’s first innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday and it was none other than idol Shane Warne who congratulated the chinaman bowler on what was a quality display from the Indian spinner on a wicket that wasn’t really turning as much as Sydney pitches have been known to in the days gone by.

Taking to Twitter, Warne wrote: “Well bowled & congrats on your 5 wicket haul @imkuldeep18 also, thankyou for your very kind words - it’s been a pleasure to work with you & watch you bowl my friend ! 👍”

Shane Warne, who has often praised Kuldeep’s bowling, was spotted discussing bowling spin and working on his action in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. The footage was aired when Kuldeep was posing plenty of questions to the Aussie bowlers.

In the video, Warne was asking Kuldeep to keep his straight arm aligned which in turn will allow him to get more fizz in his deliveries.

Murali Kartik, who is one of the pundits for the series, explained what Warne was trying to put across to Kuldeep in the post-match show.

“The front leading arm and all the momentum he gathers as a bowler is dissipated because his front arm goes towards fine-leg. Every time Warne was explaining to him, the shoulder goes down rather than away, which means the leading arm is actually following. It is going straight rather than away from you. That is something that will help him get the ‘fizz’ which Warne used to get,” Karthik explained on Sony Six.

Kuldeep outfoxed Usman Khawaja and later Tim Paine with both batsmen failing to read him in flight and getting dismissed.

“I was thinking of bowling wrong ones to Khawaja. A couple overs ago I was bowling over the wicket and I knew that he would come after me, maybe hit at midwicket or mid on,” he said.

“I was lucky that the wrong one pitched in the perfect area and straightened and he hit to mid-wicket.”

Kuldeep on Saturday also spoke about sticking to the basics of spin bowling and beating batsmen in flight, rather than doing too much.

“Sometimes it’s hard when batsmen are picking you. You have to keep learning every day and I am still learning every day. England tour was challenging for me, especially the Lord’s Test. I have worked on my bowling with my coach after that.

“For a spinner its very important to follow the basic thing of spin bowling - give little flight, turn the ball and land in perfect area to deceive the batsmen in air. That’s more important for me and I am still working on that. “I don’t believe in mystery spin; if you are good enough to deceive the batsmen in air that’s more important for me,” he said.

