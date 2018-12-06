India vs Australia: Shane Warne makes prediction for the blockbuster series

Legendary spinner Shane Warne has made his prediction for the series as well as the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker ahead of the first Test between Australia and India in Adelaide, starting Thursday.

Warne suggested that whichever team goes on win the Test at Adelaide Oval could go on to claim a 2-1 win in the four-match series. In the batting chart, Warne said that India skipper Virat Kohli and Aussie southpaw Shaun Marsh will fight it out for the top spot. While as far as the top of the wicket-taking list is concerned, Warne didn’t pick any Indian and said that it would be either between seamer Pat Cummins or spinner Nathan Lyon.

Warne’s social media post read: “Excited for the 1st test match here in Adelaide that starts today. Good luck to both teams and may the best team win !!!! My leading run scorer for the series is Shaun Marsh or Virat Kohli and my leading wicket takers are Pat Cummins or Nathan Lyon. Whoever wins the first Test will win the series 2-1. Agree?

An Indian team brimming with confidence will aim to finally shed the poor travellers’ tag when it takes on a circumspect Australia in what is being perceived as the tourists’ best opportunity to win a Test series Down Under in 70 years.

India’s past Test record in Australia is quite abysmal. In 44 Tests on Australian soil, they have only managed five wins thus far. In 70 years and over 11 tours, only two drawn series, under Sunil Gavaskar in 1980-81 and with Sourav Ganguly in charge in 2003-04 is more a reflection of temperament of touring sides over the years rather than quality.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 01:50 IST