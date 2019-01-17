India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan talks about Hardik Pandya’s importance to Team India

There may not be any clarity on when Hardik Pandya will make his return to the Indian cricket team after the controversy surrounding his comments on ‘Koffee with Karan’ but Shikhar Dhawan believes that all-rounders like Pandya and Kedar Jadhav provide a much needed balance to Team India while facing tough opponents.

“The balance that Hardik (Pandya) creates when he’s in the team is very crucial for our team. Even when Kedar (Jadhav) plays, the overs of off-spin he bowls are very beneficial for us...I would say he is our golden arm, and he always takes wickets when he comes on. So often, he’s broken a big partnership. An all-rounder in Tests and limited-overs’ cricket is equally important,” Dhawan said on the eve of the third and final ODI encounter.

READ: People make mistakes, let’s move on: Ganguly on Pandya-KL Rahul row

Pandya has been suspended for an indefinite period for his comments. The youngster, along with KL Rahul, was asked for an explanation about their alleged misconduct and indiscipline to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Pandya, who shared the couch with Rahul on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s show, faced backlash for what netizens termed ‘sexist’ and ‘disrespectful’ remarks on women.

READ: Pandya-Rahul controversy: Others have made bigger mistakes, but are still playing

Pandya’s father - Himanshu - provided an update on his son’s current situation and said that the India all-rounder has not stepped out of the house since returning from Australia and he did not even celebrate Makar Sankranti.

“He watched the match (India vs Australia 2nd ODI). Ever since he has returned from Australia, he has not stepped out of the house. He is also not taking any calls... he is just taking rest,” Hardik’s father was quoted as saying by Mid Day.

The ongoing three-match series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first ODI in Sydney by 34 runs and India won the second in Adelaide by six wickets.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 16:33 IST