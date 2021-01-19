India vs Australia: Shubman Gill hits a flat six, fan takes easy catch at Gabba stands - WATCH

The first session of the fifth day of the fourth Test between India and Australia belonged to youngster Shubman Gill. The visitors came down to bat on 5th Day Gabba surface with a score of 4/0, needing 324 more to win. The fact that Rohit Sharma, the more experienced of the two openers got out early mattered little to Shubman.

Gill went on to bat and register his 2nd Test fifty. He was tested by a few scorching seamers in the last few overs of the session, and he struck one from Mitchell Starc.

Starc sent a short one outside off stump to Gill in the final over before Lunch, and Gill struck an uppercut for a flat-six past the third man. The ball was caught at the stands by a spectator who celebrated the moment along with other spectators around him.





Crowd catch from the man in the tropical get up 🌴 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JBhbsAsTaX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

Registering his 2nd fifty at Gabba, Gill became only the 4th Indian opener to score a fifty-plus score in a Test innings at Brisbane, other than Sunil Gavaskar, Murali Vijay, and Shikhar Dhawan.

He also became only the 6th Indian opener with a fifty-plus score in the 4th innings of a Test in Australia.

Gill remained unbeaten at 64 at the close of the session as he and Cheteshwar Pujara took India to 83/1 at Lunch. India need 245 more to win

