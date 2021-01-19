India vs Australia: Shubman Gill hits a flat six, fan takes easy catch at Gabba stands - WATCH
The first session of the fifth day of the fourth Test between India and Australia belonged to youngster Shubman Gill. The visitors came down to bat on 5th Day Gabba surface with a score of 4/0, needing 324 more to win. The fact that Rohit Sharma, the more experienced of the two openers got out early mattered little to Shubman.
Gill went on to bat and register his 2nd Test fifty. He was tested by a few scorching seamers in the last few overs of the session, and he struck one from Mitchell Starc.
Starc sent a short one outside off stump to Gill in the final over before Lunch, and Gill struck an uppercut for a flat-six past the third man. The ball was caught at the stands by a spectator who celebrated the moment along with other spectators around him.
Registering his 2nd fifty at Gabba, Gill became only the 4th Indian opener to score a fifty-plus score in a Test innings at Brisbane, other than Sunil Gavaskar, Murali Vijay, and Shikhar Dhawan.
He also became only the 6th Indian opener with a fifty-plus score in the 4th innings of a Test in Australia.
Gill remained unbeaten at 64 at the close of the session as he and Cheteshwar Pujara took India to 83/1 at Lunch. India need 245 more to win
India trump Aus by 3 wkts at Brisbane, record 2nd straight series win Down Under
India vs Australia: Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) took India to a memorable victory with a final day chase at Brisbane.
India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting believes India's fight has got to end at some stage and expects Australia to have a crack at India on Day 5 of the Brisbane Test with all guns blazing.
India vs Australia: Siraj's 5/73 coupled with another fine piece of fast bowling from Shardul Thakur (4/61), helped India bowl Australia out for 294 in their second innings, which set India 328 to win.
The swing bowler, who missed the Australia tour due to injury, is on a comeback and playing in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to make the announcement almost simultaneously.
