India vs Australia: Skipper Virat Kohli in full flow ahead of first T20I – Watch

India cricket captain Virat Kohli seemed in fine nick in the final training session ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. India are scheduled to play two T20Is against Aussies followed by a five-match ODI series.

The hosts have been preparing well for the start of the series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium and will look to put their best foot forward to take an early advantage in the series.

Also Read: This player could be Virat Kohli’s trump card in T20I series

Skipper Kohli — who is making a return after being rested for the final two ODIs and T20I series against New Zealand — seemed in high spirits and the way he hit the balls in the training made it look like he was never on a break.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video of Kohli in full swing during a practice session and their post read: “”Stepping up the gas” - @imVkohli Can you count the number of times the Skip steps out to hit the ball?#TeamIndia #INDvAUS.”

"Stepping up the gas" - @imVkohli

Can you count the number of times the Skip steps out to hit the ball? 🧐🤔🤔#TeamIndia #INDvAUS @Paytm pic.twitter.com/FhIk2nbrNy — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2019

Virat Kohli has been a consistent performer for the Indian cricket team in the recent past and irrespective of the format, the right-hander has impressed critics and fans alike with his excellent knocks. While all teams have suffered at the hands of the India skipper, Kohli has always enjoyed a special run of form against Australia.

Kohli has the chance to add another accolade to his already illustrious career as he is just 12 runs away from completing 500 runs against Australia in T20Is and if he achieves the feat, he will become the first batsmen ever to do so.

Also Read: Matthew Hayden predicts T20I and ODI series results

Australia is arguably the favourite opponent of Kohli and irrespective of the format, he has always enjoyed brilliant record against them. Kohli has amassed 488 runs from 14 matches against the Aussies and his tally against them is also the most by any player against any team in T20Is.

Kohli has also hit five fifties against Australia in T20Is - the joint-most against an opposition by any player.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 12:10 IST