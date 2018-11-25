India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly wants Rishabh Pant to take leaf out of Virat Kohli’s book

He is considered one of the most talented youngsters in the Indian team and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly feels that Rishabh Pant should learn the art of keeping things simple from his skipper Virat Kohli. A rash shot from Pant saw him get dismissed against the run of play in the opening T2OI at the Gabba in Brisbane and Ganguly feels that an exceptional talent like Pant should learn fast on how not to lose his composure.

“The Australians should count themselves extremely lucky to have won at Brisbane. India was taking the game away when a poor shot by Rishabh Pant tilted things the hosts’ way. Pant is an exceptional talent and is the future of Indian cricket. His run scoring ability, that too all around the wicket, is remarkable. But one thing he quickly needs to learn from his captain Virat Kohli, who is such a fine example of this concept, is how to keep the game simple. I am sure with time, Pant will learn,” he wrote in his column for the Times of India.

Ganguly was also impressed with the way the Indians bowled in the second game in Melbourne and made their intent of winning the game very clear. “India must be feeling very disappointed to have missed out on a chance to square the series after rain washed out the second T20 against Australia at Melbourne on Friday. It was a good toss to win and the Indian seamers utilised the conditions very well, and took advantage of the weaknesses of Australian batting. The Indian fast bowlers excelled in Melbourne MCG and it wasn’t surprising that Bhuvi was the pick of all the bowlers in such conditions,” he said.

But Ganguly isn’t too happy with the tight schedule as that gives players little time to recover and rewind after games. “India go to Sydney for the third T20 but I am indeed amazed by the schedule! Three games over just five days in Australia is tough, especially when flights are so long in Australia,” he rued.

Ganguly said that the conditions will once again be different in Sydney and it will be interesting to see how the teams adjust to the conditions. “While the first two matches were played at the Gabba and MCG, respectively, the final one on Sunday is at the SCG. Conditions at all the three venues are different. Brisbane had pace and bounce which is a big help for all types of shot-making. The MCG has always posed different type of a challenge. It is lot slower and lot spongier and the Australian batting just didn’t adjust at all and played the same way from where they left off at the Gabba.

“The grounds at Australia are huge and it is not easy to clear the fence, especially at the MCG, so it was not surprising that the Aussie batters kept finding fielders in the deep on Friday. Sydney will provide completely different challenge, as it will be the flattest of all the three pitches. Generally, touring teams expect it to spin in Sydney but as this is still early in the season, I don’t think that will be the case,” he said.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 11:00 IST