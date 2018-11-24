India vs Australia 3rd T20I: India’s predicted XI – Visitors set to tinker with bowling attack

Staring at an imminent defeat after seven successive series wins on trot, India will be looking for yet another solid bowling performance against a brittle Australian top-order in third and final T20 International on Sunday.

Now a win at the SCG will at least let Virat Kohli’s team share the bragging rights and more importantly remain in a good frame of mind before the real test begins at Adelaide on December 6. Hindustan Times takes a look at India’s predicted XI for the third T20I in Sydney.

Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma failed to fire in the first match where he was dismissed for just 7 runs. The opener then didn't get a chance to score runs in Melbourne as the Indian innings was washed out. The visitors will need a big performance from Rohit at the top of the order in their bid to level the series in Sydney.

Shikhar Dhawan

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was at his brilliant best when he tore apart the Australian bowling line-up in Brisbane in the first T20I. The southpaw looks in good nick and he forms a formidable partnership with Rohit at the top. A lot will once again depend on him as far as India’s total is concerned at the SCG.

Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli remains India’s best batsman at number three and after seeing the plan of sending KL Rahul up the order fail in Brisbane, Kohli needs to reinstate himself at his favourite position. Kohli failed to get India over the line in the first match, but he has another chance to fire India to series-levelling win.

Dinesh Karthik

Middle-order batsman Dinesh Karthik showed immense calm and composure to take India closer to the target set by Australia in the first T20I. He is playing the series as a batsman and illustrated his importance to the side at the Gabba with a well-made 30-ball 13. Karthik can prove to be a real asset for the side if he gets a chance to bat up the order.

Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant’s showed his batting credentials at the Gabba and put on a good partnership with Karthik to help revive the Indian innings. In the second T20I, he spilled a catch at the MCG early on in the innings and needs to iron out these moments from his game in order to seal his spot for the long-term.

Manish Pandey

This would be too low a position for Manish Pandey to bat but he has shown in the past his ability to get quick runs lower down the order. India needs batsmen in form to bat higher up and with KL Rahul looking out of sorts, Pandey must be drafted into the team to provide solidity to the middle order.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for India at the MCG as he ended with figures of 2/20 in three overs. Bhuvi has been performing at his optimum levels in the series and will look to continue the momentum in Sydney.

Kuldeep Yadav

Not only Kuldeep Yadav has been taking wickets in the series but his economy rate is also among the best. After giving away 24 runs at the Gabba, Kuldeep gave away 23 runs at the MCG to keep the Australian run-rate under check. He has been the best Indian spinner by far for a while now.

Yuzvendra Chahal

It may be finally time for India to unleash leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in the series. After sitting out for the first two matches, Chahal will be eager to get in the middle and showcase his wicket-taking abilities. Krunal Pandya was included in the side for his all-round skills but his bowling hasn’t been up to the mark and therefore, Chahal could finally get a chance to play.

Khaleel Ahmed

Left-arm medium pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been among the wickets in the series as after scalping one at the Gabba, he picked up two at the MCG. The one red mark in Khaleel’s game is his economy rate as he concedes boundaries a plenty but overall, he has been one of India’s top performers in the series.

Jasprit Bumrah

There is a reason why Jasprit Bumrah is regarded as one of the best in the world in the shorter formats and he has been bowling like that in the series. Although he has scalped just two wickets so far, his economy rate is among the best having conceded just 21 (3 overs) and 20 (2 overs) in two matches respectively. His death bowling as usual has been superb and India will look up to him in their bid for a series-levelling win.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 12:51 IST