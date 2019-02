India will look for a series-saving win when they take on Australia in the second and final T20I at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The hosts lost the first match by three wickets in Visakhapatnam and will be eager to get back in form ahead of the ODI series against the Aussies.

In Vizag, Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first and that is something which Virat Kohli will hope to do in Bengaluru.

Stats reveal that all six completed matches between these two sides in India have been won by the team chasing. Moreover, in the last five matches, the team batting first has won just twice so history will be on the side of the team which will be chasing at this venue.

Meanwhile, a Karnataka State Cricket Association official has stated that the final game of the series will be run-feast. Though the wicket at Chinnaswamy has slowed down over the years, the game is expected to be a high-scoring affair unlike the series opener.

“The surface may not be as high scoring as an IPL game but will have plenty of runs. We are using a wicket which has not been used for more than two months, it was last used in Vijay Hazare Trophy,” a KSCA was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Around 180 should be a par score on this surface,” he added.

The last T20 International was played here in February 2017 when India beat England by 75 runs after amassing 202 for six.

((With agency inputs))

