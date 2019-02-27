India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar names two changes in Indian team for Bengaluru T20I

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels India should bring back opener Shikhar Dhawan in the side for the second and final T20I of the series against Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

‘The Men in Blue’ tasted defeat in the opener as the Aussie won the thrilling encounter by three wickets on the last ball of the match. The hosts need to win the Bengaluru T20I in order to draw the series and extend their good home record.

Also Read: Rohit, Dhoni and Kohli on the cusp of respective milestones ahead of Bengaluru T20I

For this to happen, Gavaskar has suggested a couple of changes in the Indian playing XI to hit back at the in-form Aussies. The ‘Little Master’ feels Dhawan should return into the line-up while KL Rahul — who replaced the southpaw in the first match — should drop down at number four.

“India would do well to bring Dhawan back and have Rahul at No.4.,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for the Times of India. “The plus point for India is Rahul’s return to form and (Mayank) Markande showing good temperament under pressure.”

Gavaskar was also left unimpressed by speedster Umesh Yadav, who according to him has failed to perform well in white-ball cricket. Umesh conceded 14 runs in the last over after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets in the penultimate over to put the hosts slightly ahead in the match.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah on the cusp of toppling Rashid Khan as best ‘death bowler’

“Umesh Yadav, despite being around for such a long time, is not convincing as a white-ball bowler, so India could well do with a replacement for him,” Gavaskar wrote.

After the conclusion of the T20I series, India will take on Australia in the five-match ODI series, starting Saturday.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 12:41 IST