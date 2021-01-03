India vs Australia: T Natarajan hits practice session, takes a spectacular catch running backwards - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 13:48 IST

After replacing injured Umesh Yadav in India Test squad, left-arm pacer T Natarajan is gearing up of the upcoming 3rd Test against Australia in Sydney. The latter went through a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, under the watchful eyes of fielding coach R Sridhar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter where Natarajan could be seen taking a spectacular running catch while the other teammates could be heard appreciating his efforts.

“@Natarajan_91 has been grabbing his chances very well on this tour,” wrote BCCI.

Check out the video:

The BCCI, on Friday, confirmed Natarajan’s inclusion in India’s Test squad for the remaining two matches against Australia. As per the statement issued by the board, Yadav sustained a strain in his left calf muscle during the Boxing Day Test and underwent scans later in the day. The fast bowler will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and has been ruled out of the series.

In another statement released on Sunday, the BCCI informed that India’s practice session today at the MCG has been cancelled due to rain and the players were forced to train indoors. According to a PTI report, the players had a gym session in the absence of outdoor activities.

Both the Indian and Australian players are scheduled to leave for Sydney on Monday.

On Saturday, Cricket Australia stated that five India Test players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, have been placed in isolation and an investigation launched into a possible breach of COVID-19 bio-security protocol.

This was after a fan put out a video of the players sitting inside an indoor restaurant on Twitter on Friday. The BCCI brass had initially ruled out any investigation after reports of a possible breach. However, CA later said a joint probe is on.