India vs Australia: ‘If Indians don’t want to play by the rules, don’t come,’ Queensland government responds amid reports of India’s Brisbane quarantine demands

cricket

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 12:04 IST

Amid reports of the Indian team’s reluctance towards travelling to Brisbane to play the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, members of the Queensland government have come up with a blunt response, saying the team is more than welcome not to enter the state if they are unwilling to coordinate with the protocols that have been laid out.

Also Read | Brisbane Test in doubt as Indian team shows reluctance in accepting quarantine proposals: Report

On Sunday, reports emerged that the team wasn’t keen on travelling to Brisbane – where the fourth Test is supposed to be held – if their players are forced to undergo quarantine. India have already served their 14-day mandatory quarantine period and sources within the team believe they don’t want more restrictions imposed on the mentally worn-out players, which is why India might prefer the fourth Test also being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

But members of the Queensland government made it clear that not abiding by the rules is not an option. “If the Indians don’t want to play by the rules, don’t come,” The state’s Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates said.

Today I was asked about reports the Indian Cricket Team wants quarantine restrictions eased just for them, ahead of the upcoming Gabba Test. My response 👇 #Cricket #IndiavsAustralia @ICC @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/MV7W0rIntM — Ros Bates MP (@Ros_Bates_MP) January 3, 2021

Also Read | ‘That’s the first I’ve heard of it,’ Matthew Wade on reports of India’s Brisbane reluctance

Bates’ sentiments were echoed by Tim Mander, Queensland’s Shadow Sports Minister, who said there’s no room for ignoring the protocols and that every individual will have to go through the same drill. “If the Indian cricket team wants to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn’t come. The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple,” Mander said.

It is understood that the Australian players have been informed of a quarantine period upon their arrival in Brisbane, but the same is yet to be announced to the Indian contingent. Wicketkeeper batsman Matthew Wade dismissed the reports saying the development is new to him and that Australia would prefer playing at the Gabba, a venue they haven’t lost at since 1988.