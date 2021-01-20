India vs Australia: 'Team India left me with egg on my face,' says Vaughan after India's historic win Down Under
Former England captain Michael Vaughan had predicted that India would go on to lose the Test series 4-0 in Australia. Australia looked to be the favourites as Virat Kohli was granted a paternity leave and was only going to play the first Test, while Steve Smith and David Warner were returning to play for the hosts this time around.
The odds looked even more in favour of Australia after Virat Kohli-led Indian team lost the ODI series 2-0. India also lost the Day/Night Test in Adelaide in a dramatic fashion, getting all out for 36 in the 2nd innings. The spate of injuries throughout the series saw the visitors playing with an inexperienced team in the final Test at Gabba, and it seemed that Australia will keep the fortress intact.
But the young Indian team breached Gabba and picked a historic 3-0 win to register India's back-to-back series win in Australia. Writing in a column for The Telegraph, Vaughan said that the Indian team has left him with egg on his face.
"I predicted Australia would win the series 4-0 after Adelaide, and with good reason. India looked shot after that match and with all the selection issues they had, even India's most one-eyed fans would not have predicted a comeback. Well, they have left me with egg on my face," Michael Vaughan wrote.
"But honestly? I don't care. When you have cricket that good, and remarkable performances from rookie players such as Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, I have no problem in being proved wrong.
"This is a result that will pose some serious questions of Australia and give England real hope for the Ashes. Joe Root needs to win a series Down Under and India have proved that there are vulnerabilities in this Australian side - ones that we didn't really know existed a month or so ago," Vaughan wrote.
"Captains are sometimes placed on a pedestal and deemed untouchable but I have never bought into that. You saw that in this series with Virat Kohli going home and Ajinkya Rahane taking over - India didn't miss a beat," Vaughan signed off.
'He's got Dhoni, Gilchrist in his batting': Clarke hails India's Brisbane hero
- India vs Australia: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who led Australia to the 2015 World Cup title weighed in on India's historic series win, calling the player an 'absolute superstar'.
