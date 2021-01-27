India vs Australia: 'Thank you for kind gesture': Nathan Lyon shares photo of Team India's signed jersey
Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon shared the image of the signed Indian jersey he had received from India captain Ajinkya Rahane after the Brisbane Test defeat and thanked the Indian cricket team for the "kind" gesture. The Indian team had presented Lyon with the jersey to congratulate him for playing his 100th Test for Australia.
Sharing a series of images on his Instagram, Lyon opened up on the tough series and congratulated the Indian team for pulling off a sensational win.
"After a week at home, I’ve had a chance to reflect on the summer. Playing for Australia and receiving a baggy green has always been my dream. I am extremely humble and grateful to have played one test match for Australia let alone 99 more," Lyon wrote.
"I have had the opportunity to play and learn from some of the greats of Australian Cricket and have made friendship that will last a lifetime. Walking out onto the field in Brisbane to celebrate 100 matches was an extremely proud moment personally for me. Even though we didn’t get the job done I will continue to learn, grow and aim to become a better cricketer everyday," he added.
"A massive congratulations to @ajinkyarahane and team India on the series win! Thank you also for your sportsmanship and the incredibly kind gesture of a signed Team India shirt. It will be a great addition to the man cave," he further said.
"Now time to reset and chase some bigger goals," the off-spinner signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sourav Ganguly to undergo stenting tomorrow: Woodlands Hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thank you for kind gesture': Lyon shares photo of Team India's signed jersey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 1 - (1933-34 to 1963-64)
- In the first part of our series we look back at England's tours of India from 1933-34 to 1963-64
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not playing me in Brisbane Test was correct decision,' says Kuldeep Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli remains No 1, Bumrah 3rd on bowler's list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Joe Root & co. arrive in Chennai ahead of Test series - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solanki stars as Baroda stun Haryana by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fawad Alam's century leads Pakistan to 308-8 vs South Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He can single-handedly take the game away from opposition’: Ajinkya Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sourav Ganguly goes for 'checkup', vitals stable, says hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's shown he's ready': Clarke names player who can replace Paine as captain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Felt I owed team that innings': Vihari recalls SCG heroics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shai and Kyle Hope test positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox