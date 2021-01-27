IND USA
Australia's Nathan Lyon.
Australia's Nathan Lyon.(AP)
India vs Australia: 'Thank you for kind gesture': Nathan Lyon shares photo of Team India's signed jersey

Sharing a series of images on his Instagram, Lyon opened up on the tough series and congratulated the Indian team for pulling off a sensational series win.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:10 PM IST

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon shared the image of the signed Indian jersey he had received from India captain Ajinkya Rahane after the Brisbane Test defeat and thanked the Indian cricket team for the "kind" gesture. The Indian team had presented Lyon with the jersey to congratulate him for playing his 100th Test for Australia.

Sharing a series of images on his Instagram, Lyon opened up on the tough series and congratulated the Indian team for pulling off a sensational win.

"After a week at home, I’ve had a chance to reflect on the summer. Playing for Australia and receiving a baggy green has always been my dream. I am extremely humble and grateful to have played one test match for Australia let alone 99 more," Lyon wrote.


"I have had the opportunity to play and learn from some of the greats of Australian Cricket and have made friendship that will last a lifetime. Walking out onto the field in Brisbane to celebrate 100 matches was an extremely proud moment personally for me. Even though we didn’t get the job done I will continue to learn, grow and aim to become a better cricketer everyday," he added.

"A massive congratulations to @ajinkyarahane and team India on the series win! Thank you also for your sportsmanship and the incredibly kind gesture of a signed Team India shirt. It will be a great addition to the man cave," he further said.

"Now time to reset and chase some bigger goals," the off-spinner signed off.

