India vs Australia: ‘The best run-out ever’ - Adam Gilchrist in awe of Pat Cummins

Legendary Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist heaped praise on pacer Pat Cummins after he affected a brilliant run-out to get rid of Cheteshwar Pujara on the first day of the Adelaide Test on Thursday.

In the 88th over of the innings, Pujara tried to steal a single after hitting the ball towards mid-on but Cummins moved swiftly towards his right and affected a direct hit whilst being couple of feet in the air. Replays showed that Pujara was a yard short of the crease and he was the ninth Indian to be dismissed on the opening day.

What a way to finish the day! Incredible piece of fielding from Pat Cummins, who put some icing on a pretty sweet day 1 cake for the Aussies. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hhwV4TmWBe — Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) December 6, 2018

“That should not be allowed!” Gilchrist said while commentating for Fox Cricket. “A fast bowler who has bowled 20 overs, (does this) in the last two minutes of the day. What an athlete!”

“What a way to finish for the Australians. That’ll have their tails up. What an inspirational run-out by Pat Cummins.That’s the best run-out ever! I’m calling it, I’m calling it early!”

Also Read: Live cricket score and updates, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 in Adelaide

Pujara has now been dismissed run out 4 times in 2018, which is the most for any batsman this year. This is also the most number of times an Indian batsman has been run out in a year and the joint-most overall along with former Australian captain Bill Lawry, who had set this unwanted record in the year 1964.

“I was a bit disappointed but I had to take that single because only the last two balls were left and I thought I should be on strike, so I took the chance but he (Cummins) fielded brilliantly,” Pujara said during the post match press conference.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 03:17 IST