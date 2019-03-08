India vs Australia: ‘This one touched my heart’, Sachin Tendulkar on BCCI’s gesture

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has made a touching remark on the Indian cricket team sporting camouflage caps for their third ODI against Australia in Ranchi on Friday.

Ahead of the third ODI between, veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen presenting camouflage caps to the members of the Indian team. The team are wearing the camouflage caps as a mark of tribute to the 44 paramilitary personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in February, and the Indian armed forces.

They are also wearing the caps to encourage all Indians to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the departed soldiers. Dhoni presented the caps because he is an honourary lieutenant in the Indian Army.

#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces



And to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs #JaiHind

Tendulkar, who is among the prominent voices when it comes to supporting nationalist causes, paid tribute to the Indian team’s act with a touching tweet.

“This one touched my heart. @BCCI”, he wrote quoting a BCCI tweet that explained the purpose behind camouflage caps for the Ranchi game.

Earlier, upon the release of Indian Air Force pilot from Pakistan’s custody, Tendulkar had tweeted, “A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan Jai Hind.”

A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves.#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan



Jai Hind 🇮🇳

In the Ranchi game, Australia set India a target of 314 runs after some top order heroics from Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja, who went on to make a maiden ODI century.

If India successfully chases down the total, they will wrap up the series in Ranchi, having taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

