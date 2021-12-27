e-paper
India vs Australia: Tim Paine becomes fastest wicketkeeper to affect 150 dismissals in Tests

India vs Australia: Tim Paine becomes fastest wicketkeeper to affect 150 dismissals in Tests

Paine took just 33 innings to record 150 dismissals as wicketkeeper. As a result, he went past South Africa’s Quinton de Kock who had achieved the feat in his 34th innings in the longest format of the game.

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 11:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of Australia Test captain Tim Paine
Photo of Australia Test captain Tim Paine(AP)
         

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine wrote himself into the record books after grabbing the catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant on the second day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Paine became the fastest wicketkeeper to record 150 dismissals in Test cricket. (IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE)

The Australian skipper reached this feat in the 60th over of India’s second innings when the visiting wicketkeeper-batsman played across to a Mitchell Starc delivery. Pant was looking to slash through point but ended up getting a thin bottom edge through Paine.

 

Paine took just 33 innings to record 150 dismissals as wicketkeeper. As a result, he went past South Africa’s Quinton de Kock who had achieved the feat in his 34th innings in the longest format of the game.

ALSO READ | ‘Unbelievable, mind-boggling’: Sunil Gavaskar bowled over by India’s fast bowling strength

Adam Gilchrist had taken 36 innings to record 150 dismissals while Mark Boucher of South Africa had taken 38 innings.

Fastest wicketkeeper to 150 Test dismissals
Fastest wicketkeeper to 150 Test dismissals

Pant’s dismissal also turned out to be the 250th Test wicket for Starc, becoming the 9th Australian bowler to reach this milestone. He reached this feat in his 59th Test, becoming the fifth-fastest Australian to do so. He is also the sixth most successful left-handed Test bowler. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram remains the most successful with 414 wickets to his credit.

ALSO READ | ‘Ajinkya Rahane threw the ball and said get ready’: Ravindra Jadeja reveals why debutant Mohammed Siraj didn’t bowl in first session of Day 1

In the ongoing Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, stand-in Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane held the fort with his half-century. At the tea break, India’s score read 189/5 with Ravindra Jadeja (4*) and Rahane (53*) at the crease. While the session saw India scored 99 runs from 27.3 overs, the hosts picked up the wickets of Hanuma Vihari and Pant.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

