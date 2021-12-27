‘Unbelievable, mind-boggling’: Sunil Gavaskar bowled over by India’s fast bowling strength

cricket

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar used words like unbelievable and mind-boggling while describing the pool of talent available for India in the fast bowling department.

Gavaskar’s comments came after India bowled out Australia for 195 on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test after Tim Paine opted to bat first. India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul.

He was well backed up by debutant Mohammed Siraj, who claimed two important wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green.

Gavaskar credited the bench strength of India’s fast bowling for putting up such a show even in the absence of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

“The bench strength for fast bowling is unbelievable. It may not be the same as far as spinners are concerned but when you look at the amount of talent available in the fast bowling department, it’s just mind-boggling,” Gavaskar told 7 Cricket.

The former India captain heaped praise on Navdeep Saini and said he is next in line after Siraj to make his Test debut.

“We’ve got Navdeep Saini who’s pretty quick, bowls around 145 regularly. He’s not playing (in Boxing Day Test) as he did not have god warm-up games, maybe that’s the reason why Siraj got the nod ahead of him. But he’s there, there’s Umesh Yadav, and there are lots of other young fast bowlers who are knocking on the doors,” Gavaskar added.

When asked to explain the reason behind India fast bowlers being able to generate pace easily nowadays compared to yesteryear, Gavaskar said the credit goes to the gym work they put in.

“I think it’s all the gym work that they do. The upper body strength is good, they are now guided by professionals and that makes a big difference. Today’s generation is willing to work and they pride themselves on their looks,” he added.