India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara start afresh with eyes on big score

India vs Australia live score, 2nd Test Day 2: India batsmen Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara will begin Day 2 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test in Melbourne with an eye to take a healthy lead over Australia. Their first job will be to get past Australia’s pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc in the first hour. Jasprit Bumrah’s swing and accuracy, Ravichandran Ashwin’s guile on a an MCG track that had turn and bounce and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane’s unusual tactics took Australia by surprise as India took the honours on Day 1 of the Ind vs Aus Boxing Day Test match. After bowling Australia out for 195, India were at 36 for 1, trailing by 159 runs at stumps on the first day.

4:57 hrs IST What’s in store on Day 2? Lot of pace, bounce, some turn too and hopefully some resilence from the Indian batsmen. The Australian bowlers will come at them hard and India would be hoping they don’t nick them all like they did in Adelaide. It’s a cloudy day in Melbourne, does that mean anything?





4:52 hrs IST Ravindra Jadeja reflects on India’s performance “Bowlers were spot on, they were getting wickets in every interval. The wicket was damp, the all was turning so (Ajinkya) Rahane told me to get ready to bowl a few overs. “Mohammed Siraj has been playing plenty of first-class cricket back home. he knows how to swing the red ball,” Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the start of Day 2.





4:46 hrs IST India vs Australia 2nd Test live: Day 2 pitch Not much has changed in the 22 yards at the MCG, still the little covering of grass and of course a lot of bounce expected but will be there more spin for Nathan Lyon? We’ll soon find out. Here’s how the Day 2 pitch for IND vs AUS 2nd Test looks like. Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test. When we arrived, we were greeted with a drizzle. The pitch was under covers too but it has cleared up now. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Rh3aoP8jLU — BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2020





4:41 hrs IST How good was Rahane the captain? Sure Virat Kohli will continue to be the India captain but Ajinkya Rahane showed again that he is more than ready to lead India regularly. His tactics were brilliant - sometimes out of the box. His decision to introduce Ashwin in the 11th over of Day 1 and bowl him a long spell in the first session paid rich dividends. His leg side traps in which three Australian batsmen fell were executed superbly by the Indian bowlers.





4:34 hrs IST India vs Australia live cricket score: Superb Siraj What a debut it was from Mohammed Siraj. He did not get the ball in the first session but when he did in the post-lunch one, he made it count. The young seamer got rid of the well-set Marnus Labuschagne and then set up the perfect trap for Cameron Green to give Bumrah the ideal support on Day 1.





4:29 hrs IST Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have a job in hand The Debutant Shubman Gill was dropped early in the final hour of Day 1 but apart from that he looked good in front of the barrage from Starc and Cummins. He will be up against something similar if not more hostile today on Day 2. Cheteshwar Pujara was solid as ever. India would be hoping this pair can get past the tricky first hour of the morning session on Day 2 at MCG and then make it count.





4:22 hrs IST Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 1 recap It was the perfect Boxing Day for India. They lost the toss alright but boy did their bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin provided the goods to stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, who did a fine job in leading the side in Virat Kohli’s absence. Bumrah picked up four wickets, Ashwin sneered three as India bowled Australia out for 195 on another good pitch. In reply, Mitchell Starc struck in the first over to sent back openeer Mayank Agarwal for a duck but debutant Shubman Gill and the rock solid Cheteshwar Pujara ensured no further damage as India went to stumps at 36 for 1, trailing Australia 159 runs.



